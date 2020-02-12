Pilot housing project in the planning

Commissioner Donna Kiger checks her tablet as she asks questions at Monday’s town board meeting. Jeff Linville | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Nearly two years ago, the Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners shot down plans for a housing project on the outskirts. Now another project is in the works much closer to the town line.

Town Manager Michael Boaz informed the town board Monday night that the Planning Board will meeting Feb. 18 with one of the matters being a request for a zoning change related to a housing project.

As the developer has not yet appeared before any town officials, Boaz didn’t have that many details to share with the commissioners such as an estimate on total investment and tax value, the developer’s name and any previous jobs this developer has done in the region.

The plot of land on which the developer would build is just off Key Street on Golf Course Road, on the right-hand side behind the Exxon station.

This is almost 10 acres with most of it being zoned commercial, which means it could immediately be used for a gas station, Dollar General or fast food restaurant, Boaz gave as examples.

Is the property inside the town limits, asked Commissioner Donna Kiger.

No, it’s just outside the limits in the ETJ, Boaz said, referring to the extraterritorial jurisdiction.

If the developer gets the zoning change approved and some government tax credits, then the company would request annexation to get water and sewer service and police patrol, said Boaz. The landowner isn’t making that request now in case things don’t go as planned with approvals.

These kinds of tax credits are available for housing developments targeting low- to moderate-income families, said Boaz.

The federal government issues tax credits to state and territorial governments. State housing agencies then award the credits to private developers of affordable rental housing projects.

According to statistics from the federal government, since the program’s inception with the 1986 Tax Reform Act, about 2 million units have been built through these funds.

It’s a competitive field seeking these credits, so there are certain factors that go into assigning priority, said Boaz. These can include how long it has been since an area has received assistance before, and Surry hasn’t had any funds lately, he said. Another is being in close proximity to necessary goods like a grocery store.

While full details should come out before the Planning Board, right now Boaz said it appears the developer is looking at about 60 units.

The commissioners asked if this were similar in size to the Pinnacle Hill housing development off Key Street across from the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department.

Slightly larger, said Boaz. Pinnacle Hill has 49 units. And, he added, that he believed that this was a different management group.

In April 2018 the town board voted 3-1 to reject plans for Pilot View, a 48-unit apartment complex that would have represented a $6.7 million investment. Based off that figure, a 60-unit project could run about $9 million.

So many people were planning to attend the public forum on the Pilot View issue in 2018 that the town board moved the hearing to Pilot Mountain Middle School’s auditorium.

A few hundred people attended the evening meeting, with about 20 speakers voicing their opposition to the project.

Commissioner Kim Quinn read off a list of keywords she had jotted down during the meeting: “Sex offenders, increased property taxes, keep things the same, destroy quality of life, poor people only use sidewalks — not vehicles, bad luck and bad decisions. Neighbors take care of neighbors, but only certain neighbors.”

Quinn said of the possible increases to the town’s costs that had been brought up, the only one she felt valid was police.

“My God takes care of not just the rich people but the poor people as well,” she said.

Quinn took issue with the association of sex offenders with low-income housing.

“That is offensive to me, as I grew up in low-income housing,” she said.

She was the lone vote in favor of the project as then-Commissioner Gary Bell made a motion to deny the project, and Commissioners Linda Needham and Evan Cockerham agreed.

None of those three seats have the same person now.

Bell and Cockerham ran against each other for mayor, and Cockerham won. Needham retired, but her son ran for office. So now Scott Needham, Donna Kiger and Hilda Willis will be voting on the subject with Quinn.

Before the issue comes before the board (and a necessary public hearing), the Planning Board will meeting Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. to discuss the particulars of the project with the developer and also to let the adjoining property owners speak up.

• In other town business, the board nailed down times for a two-day annual retreat to look at long-term projects and budget needs for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The board will meet Feb. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. and Feb. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both sessions will take place in the Pilot Center.

• Also, Boaz pointed out that it is almost time to fill out census forms.

In a town as small as Pilot Mountain, these forms are very important as they let the state and federal governments know how many residents live in the town limits, he stated. Government funding is based off such figures, so it is vital that every resident get counted.

