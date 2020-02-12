Pilot Scout hold food drive

Scouts from Pilot Mountain Troop 545 form an assembly line to make quick work of unloading and storing collected food.

A trio of local Scout packs and troops returned into their respective communities Saturday morning, collecting bags filled with canned and non-perishable donations of food. The effort was the final step in this year’s annual Scouting for Food Good Turn food drive.

The previous Saturday had seen scouts distribute bags at homes throughout the Pilot Mountain, Shoals and Pinnacle communities, notifying residents of the drive and asking for donations of food supplies.

Scouts from Pilot Mountain #545, Shoals #561 and Pinnacle #400 each returned to cover their own communities and some surrounding areas before delivering nearly 8,000 pounds of gathered food to the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center.

Troop and Pack 545 reported a successful effort both inside and outside Pilot Mountain town limits, with Cub Scouts focusing on collections inside the town while older scouts handled donations from the surrounding community. After a busy morning, the troop and pack reported 1,980 pounds of food had been collected, delivered and stored at the center.

“We’re really pleased with the effort,” Troop 545 Scoutmaster Donnie Diamont said. “I believe this is the best we’ve done in a few years.”

Pinnacle Troop and Pack 400 also reported a busy morning, collecting more than 2,100 pounds of food.

“This was good for us,” noted Pinnacle Scoutmaster Jerry Elter. “We were probably a little above our recent average. And we had a good turnout with about 30 scouts and leaders helping.”

Shoals Troop and Pack 561 took top honors for the day with donations estimated at 3,619 pounds. Scoutmaster Bobby Key attributed the strong effort to community support along with a good turnout of 29 youths and 30 adults to collect donations.

“Our scouts were all excited and had a good time doing this,” noted Troop 561 Assistant Scoutmaster Bobby Key. “They look forward to this every year. They know what to do and they know why they’re doing it.”

According to Pilot Mountain Outreach Center Co-Director Jimmy Caparolie, the Scouting For Food project is one of three major efforts held early in the year that cumulatively bring in about 1/3 to 1/2 of the food the center will distributed throughout the year. The two other annual efforts are the holiday Friends Feeding Friends Food Drive, involving area schools, and the Postal Service effort held in early May.

According to Caparolie, the center distributes more than 100,000 pounds of food each year to area residents with need and has provided more than a million meals since opening in February of 2002.

“This is a great way to celebrate our 18th year,” Caparolie said. “It’s been a good day for us. It takes these food drives for us to make it through the year.”

“We want people to know we’re here and our doors are open to help,” he continued. “A lot of people may not qualify for food stamps and they think that means they wouldn’t qualify for help here. But our guidelines are different and that’s not necessarily the case.”

“We’re always encouraged and grateful to see these kids involved and to see they joy they get from helping others,” Caparolie noted. “This is good for them and it’s something that will help them down the road.”

