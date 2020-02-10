SCC to offer plumbing, masonry, auto courses

DOBSON – Surry Community College will be offering several courses starting this month. Among those are:

Auto NC OBD II Emissions Inspection Initial Certification and Renewal (eight hours each) will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room V-113, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Cost is $71. In this class, the student will learn how to troubleshoot, disassemble engines and check for manufacturer’s specifications, repair, and reassemble. Emphasis will be placed on safety and the proper use of tools and testing equipment.

Masonry, Brick and Stone will be offered on Mondays through Thursdays, March 16 through June 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. on the Dobson campus. Advance registration and payment of $183 required. This course provides training on basic principles and practices of masonry. Topics include standard tools, materials, cost estimating, foundations, bonding variations, expansion joints, wall ties, building codes, and other related topics. Upon completion, students should be able to demonstrate knowledge of safety practices, blueprint reading, and basic tool use, as well as identify materials, operate machinery and lay masonry units including brick, block, and stone.

Plumbing will be offered on Monday through Thursday, March 16 through June 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., Pilot Mountain. Advance registration and payment of $183 are required.

Plumbing offers a career with good pay and available job openings. Surry’s Plumbing Workforce Certificate will prepare students for the field of plumbing. The training covers basic estimating, installation, and maintenance of plumbing systems and components through appropriate use of plumbing tools and standard practices. North Carolina plumbing codes and regulations will be incorporated. The college can also assist participants with job search, job applications, and resumes.

Virginia residents will pay the same as North Carolina students for this Workforce Training course. For more information or to register for these courses, call 336-386-3398 or register online at surry.edu. There are many grants and scholarship opportunities available to help pay for these courses. Complete the form at surry.edu/funding to see if you are eligible.

