Foothill Ford wins Toys for Tots challenge

Submitted photo Members of Foothill Ford, along with members of Marine Corps League of Surry County, Detachment #1322, pose for a photo. -

The Marine Corps League of Surry County, Detachment #1322, recently presented Kevin Powell’s Foothill Ford the Toys for Tots Plaque as the winner of the 2019 Fill the Truck Challenge.

There are three dealerships that participated in 2019 Toys for Tots Campaign Season: Mount Airy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat, Mount Airy Toyota, and Kevin Powell’s Foothills Ford. Each of the past six years, the dealerships in Mount Airy have helped the Toys for Tots Campaign Season collect toys for the less fortunate children in the area.

“We had a great time this year filling the truck for the annual Fill the Truck Challenge,” said Isreal Williams of Foothills Ford. “It’s a great thing to do. We truly enjoy it and are thankful for being involved for our third year and our second win. It seems our theme is someone getting the Toys for Tots logo tattoo.

This year, our newest salesperson, Josh Johnson, agreed after I convinced him it was for a good cause. Shelley, owner of Stainless Studios in Mount Airy, not only donates the tattoo work for us, but plays a big part of getting toys donated to fill the truck. She helped a ton this year and we are very grateful to her for that. We’re also grateful to KSN Liquidations in Sparta, for their donations. They were more than happy to help when they got wind of an employee willing to get a tattoo for the cause.

”Honestly, at the end of the day, it’s great to win the challenge, but win or lose, it’s about the kids that’s the true driving force. We look forward to next year’s challenge.”

Foothill Ford collected 303 toys during the 2019 Toys for Tots Campaign Season. Their Facebook posts keep people engaged about the challenge and donations of toys that Foothill Ford collect help the Surry County Toys for Tots campaign fulfill the wishes of the less fortunate children in the area.

All totaled, the effort led to 8,238 toys being distributed to 1,309 children.