Students learn of animal science opportunities

From left are Heather Willoughby, Kristen Arrington, Michele Smoot and Wyatt Creed

From left are Heather Willoughby, Kristen Arrington, Michele Smoot and Wyatt Creed - From left are Dr. Matt Koci, Alissa Clabo, Isabella Beck, and Bryson Campbell. -

Mount Airy Middle School recently welcomed representatives from NC State University and NC State Farm Bureau Agriculture in the Classroom.

Dr. Lynn Worley-Davis, head of the College of Agriculture and Live Sciences, Michele Smoot and Heather Willoughby from NC Farm Bureau AITC Foundation, and Dr. Matt Koci, also from NC State University, spoke to students in the school’s Career Cafe about career exploration in veterinary, agriculture, and animal science.

Following their presentation, they visited Kathy Brintle, sixth grade science and social studies instructor as well as lead instructor of the program “Nuggets on Mars.” The students were excited to share what they had been working on within the program and the feedback they received provided motivation to move forward.