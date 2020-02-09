‘Almost, Maine’ offers Valentine treat

Jordan Dover, Susan Lawrence and Tyler Matanick rehearse a scene from “Almost, Maine.” Photo Courtesy Hobart Jones

The Surry Arts Council will present the romantic comedy “Almost, Maine” at the Andy Griffith Playhouse on Friday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 pm.

“As Valentine’s Day approaches, our minds inherently turn to love,” said Madeline Matanick, director of the production. “But we all think of love in different ways. This show celebrates love in all of its forms – the happy, the tearful and the wonderful.”

One cold, clear night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Love is lost, found, and confounded and the people of Almost, Maine will never be the same.

“It’s perfect for a Valentine’s date,” Matanick said. “Since the Friday night show starts at 8 p.m., you have time to go out to dinner, first, and then join us for an evening of love stories. Or, you could wrap-up a weekend of Valentine’s festivities with the Sunday afternoon performance at 3.”

As part of a new initiative for select shows, the Surry Arts Council is offering a limited number of complementary admissions. Patrons who have never attended a Surry Arts Players production may contact Courtney at 336-786-7998 to receive a complementary ticket. There are 25 complementary tickets available.

Tickets are $20 for preferred seating or $15 for orchestra seating and are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998 or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford St.

Jordan Dover, Susan Lawrence and Tyler Matanick rehearse a scene from "Almost, Maine." Photo Courtesy Hobart Jones Amanda Barnard and Paul Denny during one of the scenes in "Almost, Maine." Photo Courtesy Hobart Jones Ashley Mills and Tom McCluskey during a rehearsal for "Almost, Maine." Photo Courtesy Hobart Jones