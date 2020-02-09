Mount Airy Police Reports

• A man listed as homeless has been arrested on multiple charges, including felonies stemming from his alleged obtaining of prescription medication using a false name, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

James Edward Friday, aka James Edward Stevens, 56, was encountered by officers last Sunday during a suspicious-person call at the Mount Airy Public Library. Friday provided a false name to police, arrest records show, leading to him being charged with two counts of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer. During a routine search subsequent to his arrest, it also was discovered that Friday allegedly had misidentified himself in order to obtain two types of medication from the Surry Medical Ministries free clinic.

That resulted in two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense being filed against Friday, who further was found to be the subject of four outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court which were issued in Forsyth County on Jan. 6. Friday was jailed under an $11,600 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on March 9.

• Teofila Diana Ruiz, 26, of 146 Grace Ridge Way, was charged Tuesday with driving while license revoked, displaying fictitious registration and failing to register a motor vehicle, along with being wanted on two orders for arrest for failing to appear in court, after a traffic stop on Rockford Street near Worth Street.

The arrest orders had been filed in Alleghany County on Jan. 28. Ruiz was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is to be in court in Alleghany on May 1.

• Catlin Joe Moncus, 35, no address listed, was arrested last Sunday in connection with unspecified matters in Virginia — including being a fugitive from justice from Carroll County and an indictment in Patrick County — after he was encountered during a traffic stop on Newsome Street.

Moncus was held in the Surry County Jail under a $47,500 secured bond and is facing multiple court dates.

• Property with a total value of $2,670 was discovered stolen from the House of Plants business on Fowler Road on Jan. 27. Metal siding was pried open to allow entry into a trailer and enable the theft of a Goss portable torch, solid-steel Skilsaw, toolbox, multiple sections of copper tubing and a tool box tray containing items including pipe fittings.