Lot is latest Spencer’s battleground

Back in “the good old days” (as recently as this past fall), Mount Airy officials argued over some aspect of the controversial Spencer’s redevelopment nearly every time they met — a practice that’s been revived with a fresh debate.

This involves a parking lot supplied at municipal expense — an estimated $350,000 — to serve an upscale apartment complex being constructed along Willow Street downtown on a portion of the former textile mill property the city government bought in 2014.

The site containing the lot is not part of the city’s holdings at present, due to being sold about two years ago to Belmont Sayre, a real estate firm in the Chapel Hill area.

It has proceeded to develop a $7.8 million, 65-unit upscale apartment complex on the site where a “now leasing” sign is displayed on an outside wall facing Independence Boulevard.

But as the apartments reach fruition, a new conflict has been stoked at City Hall on whether it was proper to use taxpayer dollars to provide the parking lot. It will be privately owned and used — although the municipality will have no future maintenance/repair responsibilities for the lot in the future.

“You can’t spend public money for just anything — it has to be for the public good,” Commissioner Jon Cawley said during a city council meeting Thursday afternoon, when officials held an unscheduled discussion on the lot issue.

It was sparked by a local citizen, John Pritchard, who during a public forum questioned the legality of the parking lot expense and wondered if all the proper “hoops” had been jumped through to allow that.

Cawley and others then leapt in for a lengthy verbal treatment concerning the move. Cawley expressed doubt about it representing an allowable public purpose, while fellow board members said they believe this can include preventing downtown blight from vacant Spencer’s buildings not being revitalized in some manner.

Only four jobs eyed

An impromptu history lesson regarding the origin of the parking lot deal was provided Thursday by City Attorney Hugh Campbell — which was forged when three present members of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners weren’t serving.

Campbell recalled that the sprawling Spencer’s tract was divided into a number of parcels to be sold for $30,000 each. Through a series of transactions beginning in late 2017, three of those were acquired for the construction of the apartments, a Barter Theatre expansion and four-star hotel, via a revitalization agreement with Mount Airy officials.

The total $90,000 price for just those three properties basically allowed the city government to recover its total purchase price for the entire industrial complex, Campbell said.

Discussion Thursday afternoon indicated that municipal officials in office at the time were agreeable to making infrastructure and other improvements — including supplying the parking lot for the apartments — in exchange for public benefits resulting. This included the creation of jobs and the realization of sizable property tax revenues from the redeveloped sites.

“My recollection is the apartment people wouldn’t do the project without the lot,” Mayor David Rowe said of that element of the agreement which could be described as an incentive package.

Yet things began to unravel in 2018 when both the Barter and hotel components fell through and the municipality re-acquired the property intended for those projects as a result of “unwind” provisions of the agreement, the city attorney said.

This opened the door for Commissioner Cawley to question the net result.

“We never did, in my opinion, separate the three (projects),” he said, and when the two were abandoned, “we did not redo our agreement with the apartment people.”

Cawley fears that what’s resulted might be illegal since he doesn’t see evidence of public good with the rental units alone.

“I hear the apartment project may create four jobs,” he said of employment metrics often used to justify the use of government resources. “Is public good subjective?”

Cawley also said with only the apartments in the equation, it will take many decades to recoup the public expenditure through property tax revenues, and wondered if the same deal would be available for apartments built elsewhere in town.

The issue of blight

While the city attorney pointed out that grant funds were awarded for the Spencer’s transformation based on job creation, other discussion Thursday suggested that public good will still result from the apartment complex.

This includes the redevelopment of the downtown area overall and allowing property west of North Main Street to be stabilized, Campbell said.

Commissioner Tom Koch, who took office in December after campaigning largely on city spending concerns, acknowledged Thursday that the Spencer’s redevelopment has not been handled well in some ways.

“But I am happy about doing something for downtown blight,” he said of the apartment complex and how it will aid that area.

And as far as the parking lot aspect, “it’s a done deal,” the city attorney said.

“But if it’s illegal and we’ve got time to undo it now, that’s my concern,” said Cawley.

“I think the board has a lot of latitude with economic development,” observed Ron Niland, another new commissioner who is a former city manager of Mount Airy. “I wish we didn’t have to give any incentives, but it’s the game now.”

Mayor Rowe, meanwhile, said the economic value of the 65 families to be occupying the apartments should be taken into account since they will be patronizing downtown stores and restaurants, which could spell new jobs.

“The parking lot is paved and it looks very nice,” he added.

City providing parking for apartments

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

