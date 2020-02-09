Arts council holds fund drive kickoff

2020 Fund Drive co-chairman Will Sheppard shares fund drive information. Photo Courtesy Hobart Jones

Staff, board members, and other supports of The Surry Arts Council gathered Thursday for some singing, a bit of fun, but most of all to kick off the organization’s annual fund drive.

Brian Royster, president of the Surry Arts Council Board of Directors welcomed guests, then Will Sheppard, co-chairman of the 2020 campaign, stressed the importance of the fund drive to ensure that the arts remain an important part of the community.

He shared a letter from Maddie Youell that will be enclosed with the fund drive packets, explaining why the arts are important to her, as part of Thursday’s event. The gathering is the official kick off the effort, with a goal to raise $170,000 for the Surry Arts Council’s operating budget of more than $1.4 million dollars.

Nicole Harrison, fund drive co-chairman, followed Sheppard with an overview of the past and current year. She shared a favorite quote: “Before you walk, you dance; Before you speak, you sing; and Before you write, you draw.”

She noted that the arts council has been a part of her life as long as she can remember – starting with Arts Alive and Missoula. She shared the new 2020 brochure that has just arrived. Harrison pointed out that the Surry Arts Council dance program has more than 100 dancers enrolled who attend weekly classes, and she noted that the new Mount Airy Ukulele Festival had a goal of 100 attendees and ended with 102.

She pointed out that the Andy Griffith Museum continues to thrive and that attendance is more than 7,000 visitors ahead of prior year-to-date attendance. She announced that the council is kicking off the campaign with more than $70,000 raised to date.

The quality of life and economic impact of the arts was emphasized. Executive Director Tanya Jones then thanked board members and introduced staff members who were present.

Both before and after the kickoff, Madeline Matanick, Shelby Coleman, Ken White, and Courtney Thompson welcomed guests and discussed ongoing and upcoming programming. Heather Elliott and Abigail Linville offered museum and exhibit tours following the kickoff. Following the presentation, guests gathered in the lobby to discuss programming and pick up copies of the new brochure.

A photo presentation highlighting the past year ran continuously during the kick-off. Recent and upcoming programs announced included the Arts Ball which will be held on Feb. 21, and the Mount Airy Old-Time Retreat and Tommy Jarrell Festival that will be held Feb. 27-29.

Courtney Thompson encouraged attendees to spread the word about ongoing movies at the Historic Earle Theatre and distributed flyers on upcoming February movies and events. The monthly free movie for February is “Wonder” and will be shown to more than 400 students in the morning and will be open to the public free of charge at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The Earls of Leicester presented by Jerry Douglas will be in concert at the Earle on Feb. 15 with Rhonda Vincent returning on March 21, and The Isaacs on April 25. The Surry Arts Players romantic comedy, “Almost, Maine,” will open at 8 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. For information on a promotion for folks who have never attended community theater, contact madi@surryarts.org or call her at 336-786-7998.

The Surry Arts Council oversees programs at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, the Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, the Andy Griffith Museum, the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, and the Blackmon Amphitheatre. Free community programs are held weekly at arts council venues. More than 2,500 are reached each week by Surry Arts Council programs.

Everyone is invited to be a part of the arts in our community. Membership and program information is online www.surryarts.org or may be obtained by calling 336-786-7998 or emailing courtney@surryarts.org. Contributions can be mailed directly to the Surry Arts Council, P.O. Box 141, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or online.

During Thursday’s fundraising event, the Surry Arts Council’s community ambassadors, the Golden Notes, entertained and encouraged the guests to sing along. Sylvia Lowry directs the group and accompanied on piano. The Surry Arts Council staff and volunteers served the lunch that was donated by Subway.

Volunteers each took brochures and information with the goal of getting new members. Those present included Surry Arts Council Board members both past and present, spouses of board members, the Golden Notes, members of basket makers and the quilting clubs that meet at the arts council, volunteers involved in community theatre and line dance, staff, arts ball committee members, and other members and supporters.

