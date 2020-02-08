City man hit with 7 drug charges

Wilson

Wilson -

A Mount Airy man was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses after law enforcement discovered 120 grams of cocaine in the vehicle he was driving.

Bradley Cornelius Wilson, 32, of 156 Hickory Creek Drive, Mount Airy, was arrested Feb. 3 after being stopped at a traffic checkpoint being conducted at the intersection of West Pine Street and Race Track Road, according to information released by Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt.

“During the event, deputies noticed a green in color Honda SUV pulling up to the checkpoint,” the sheriff said in a written statement. “During the interaction with the driver, deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the person and vehicle. Deputies questioned the driver, who then handed over a quantity of marijuana to the investigating deputy.”

That led to a search of the vehicle, during which the sheriff said deputies recovered 120 grams of cocaine. As a result, Wilson was charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine, one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle, one count of possession of schedule VI (marijuana), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Wilson was placed under a $150,000 secured bond with March 23 court date.