Career, College Promise open houses set

DOBSON– Surry Community College will be hosting a series of open houses for students and their parents/guardians regarding North Carolina’s Career and College Promise opportunities at the college. The program offers a path for local high school students to enroll in college classes without being charged tuition.

The open houses are an opportunity for students to learn about eligibility requirements and meet college instructors and advisors. Career and College Promise is ideal for students wanting to take general education college courses, or for those interested in a career and technical pathway. These pathways include, but are not limited to, business, college transfer, mechatronics, machining, welding, HVAC, nurse aide, and Spanish.

Registration for fall 2020 starts March or April for most high schools, so the open houses will be held in February to give students ample time to make decisions about their future and education goals. All of the open houses will start at 6 p.m. regardless of their location.

The first open house will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at The Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., Pilot Mountain. Two open houses will be held on the college’s main campus in Dobson. On Thursday, Feb. 13 and Wednesday, Feb. 26, the events will be held in the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology, located nearby the entrance of Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

The Yadkin Center, at 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville, will hold open houses on Monday, Feb. 17, and Monday, Feb. 24, in Room YA-132. The Elkin Center, 1461 North Bridge Street, Elkin, will hold an open house on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Room 107.

Students interested in participating in Career and College Promise can speak with their high school guidance counselors, as well as the SCC advisor at their school. Homeschoolers can contact the college directly. For more information, SCC advisors can be reached at advising@surry.edu.