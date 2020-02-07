American Legion donates flag to JROTC

Jerry Estes, vice commander of the local chapter of the American Legion, prepares to present the new flag to the corps. Submitted photo

Local American Legion Post 123 recently donated new flags to North Surry High School JROTC.

New flags warrant a special ceremony to hoist new flags and retire old ones. On a recent Wednesday morning NC-811 braved the cold temperatures under the direction of instructor FSgt Ken Goetzke to take part in the ceremony.

Several American Legion members attended the ceremony including Vice Commander Jerry Estes. Other members of the American Legion were Pete Taggett, Finance Officer Tony Wood, and Donald Holder, who has a great-grandson, Lucas Hawks, who is a sophomore at North Surry and is a flight commander in the JROTC.