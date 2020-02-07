Northern receives 5-star rating

Northern Regional Hospital has earned a five-star rating for quality care – the highest award possible — in the most recently published ‘Hospital Compare’ report of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Northern Regional Hospital has found itself at the top of a number of different ratings and ranking services in recent years. Many of those surveys and rankings measure patient safety, effective treatment, and the efficient operations of hospitals across America.

Add to that growing list another such honor: Northern has earned a five-star rating for quality care – the highest award possible — in the most recently published ‘Hospital Compare’ report of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Northern Regional is one of 13 hospitals in North Carolina to receive a five-star rating.

“This five-star designation comes on the heels of our recent Top 100 hospital designation and is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality care and service excellence,” said Chris Lumsden, hospital president and CEO.

“As we grow, improve and expand clinical services and programs, we will uphold the superior standards that we have established in the delivery of high quality, safe care to patients and the communities we serve. Congratulations to the entire Northern team.”

The independent ‘Hospital Compare’ report, released Jan. 29, compared quality data from more than 4,500 hospitals in the nation by looking at seven measurable indicators of quality performance, including the self-reported experiences of patients. Only 9% of hospitals received a five-star rating. The star ratings assigned by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services are based across seven areas of quality performance. Hospitals are awarded between one and five stars based on quality performance, with five stars being the highest achievement for excellence.

According to Medicare.gov, Hospital Compare summarizes a variety of measures across seven areas of quality into a single rating for each hospital. Those seven measures are mortality, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care, and efficient use of medical imaging. The ‘Hospital Compare’ report is designed to help patients make decisions about where they seek health care, and encourage hospitals to continuously improve quality of care and patient safety.

“Northern Regional Hospital’s five-star designation speaks to the dedication of each member of our healthcare team – including physicians, nurses, allied-health professionals, administrators, support staff, and volunteers – who are focused 24/7 on delivering top-quality care to patients,” said Robin Hodgin, vice president for patient services and chief nursing officer.

“It also speaks to the cherished level of trust our patients have in us to provide them with high-quality care and heartfelt compassion.”

