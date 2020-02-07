Police reports

• A tractor valued at $21,000 was discovered stolen Monday from Cross Creek Country Club, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. In addition to the Kubota tractor with a front-loader combo apparatus, an attached Goossen debris blower owned by the club, valued at $1,000, was taken.

• A woman listed as homeless was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond Monday after she was found to be wanted in Virginia. Donna Carole Robertson, 52, was encountered by officers at the Mount Airy Public Library, with an investigation revealing that she was being sought on a felony probation violation in Carroll County.

Robertson is scheduled in appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 25.

• Northern Wellness and Fitness Center on North Pointe Boulevard was the scene of a theft on Jan. 25, involving a gym bag owned by Peggy Lynn Mosley of Haystack Road, being taken from a locker room. The property loss totaled $205, also including a vehicle key and bathing products.

• Property valued at $1,070 was discovered stolen from a tool box at Sawyers Imaging LLC on Starlite Road on Jan. 24. This included a Hitachi industrial hammer drill, a propane tank with a torch attachment and a Kobalt heat gun.

• Quantities of Red Bull energy drinks and Starbucks bottled coffee were stolen on Jan. 24 at the Sheetz convenience store, where a known suspect is said to have exited the business with those items.

• A N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles license plate, serial number TAK3940, was stolen recently from a 2000 Ford F-350 truck owned by Roy Gilmer Ayers of Meadowlark Road while it was parked at an unspecified business at 1279 W. Lebanon St.