Pilot Mountain Police Reports

The Pilot Mountain Police Department has released the following reports:

• Melissa Ann Collins, 45, of Ayers Road, Pinnacle, was arrested Oct. 16 at 316 E. Main St., the address for First Presbyterian Church. She was charged with felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arresting officer reported finding a spoon, two needles and a short-cut straw along with the small amount of drug, which led to the paraphernalia charge.

Collins received a $2,500 secured bond and a Nov. 4 court date. She next has an appearance on these charges May 4, after she gets past some pending court appearances.

On Feb. 13 in Guilford County she faces charges of larceny and two counts of shoplifting.

On Feb. 18 in Dobson she faces charges of felony possession of meth, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 26 the charges are felony possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 28 in Forsyth County the charge is larceny.

• The Circle K on Key Street reported discovering a counterfeit bill on Oct. 15. Employee Michelle Vasquez reached out to the police to say the store had taken possession of a phony $100 bill around 9:40 p.m. that night.

• Kimberly Dawn Lambeth, 35, of Pinnacle Hotel Road, Pinnacle, was charged with two counts after a traffic stop on Oct. 17 on Key Street.

The officer reported that her 2003 Chrysler sedan was pulled over for driving too fast for the conditions. Then after the stop he added a charge of driving while driver’s license revoked.

Lambeth was given a Jan. 3 court date in Dobson. She next has an appearance on these charges April 17.

On Friday she has a court date for similar charges of speeding and driving while license revoked, as well as having an expired registration.

On March 23 she has a court date to face a charge of violating the mandatory school attendance law for children.

• Alma Leticia Martinez, 34, of N.C. 268 East, and Amy Priddy Goins, of Whittington Road, were involved in an accident Oct. 16 on West Main Street at Old Westfield Road.

Martinez was driving a 2007 Chevrolet and Goins a 2005 Ford, according to the report.

The officer states that Martinez was charged with driving while license revoked. She was given a Jan. 3 court date. She has her next appearance on this charge March 20.

