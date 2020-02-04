Early admission deadline approaching

Eleven students graduated from Surry Community College with an associate in applied science degree from the medical assisting program in May 2019. Those pictured are, front, from left, Britney Rodriguez, Madison Cutler, Leticia Armenta, Katlyn Kindle, Laken Brindle, and Ashton Norman; back row, Medical Assisting Program Director Carol Roberts, Victoria Steele, Paige Crouse, Catie McCann, Chloe Gordy, Emily Hall, and Medical Assisting Clinical Instructor Shannon Mitchell.

Eleven students graduated from Surry Community College with an associate in applied science degree from the medical assisting program in May 2019. Those pictured are, front, from left, Britney Rodriguez, Madison Cutler, Leticia Armenta, Katlyn Kindle, Laken Brindle, and Ashton Norman; back row, Medical Assisting Program Director Carol Roberts, Victoria Steele, Paige Crouse, Catie McCann, Chloe Gordy, Emily Hall, and Medical Assisting Clinical Instructor Shannon Mitchell. - Britney Rodriguez, a medical assistant student at Surry Community College, was awarded the Joan Michaels Memorial Scholarship in 2019. She is pictured with Medical Assisting Instructor Shannon Mitchell (left) and Medical Assisting Program Director Carol Roberts. -

DOBSON – Surry Community College’s Medical Assisting program has established an early admission deadline of Feb. 15 for students wishing to be enrolled in the program. The final admission deadline is Aug. 1 for the fall semester.

Surry’s Medical Assisting curriculum prepares multi-skilled health care professionals who are qualified to perform administrative, clinical and laboratory procedures. Coursework includes instruction in scheduling appointments, assisting with examinations and treatments, performing routine laboratory procedures, electrocardiography, supervised medication administration, and ethical and legal issues associated with patient care. Students are required to complete interesting courses including: medical terminology I and II, symptomatology, drug therapy, and general or interpersonal psychology.

“Medical assistants make an average year salary of $30,910 per year, according to O*Net Resource Center,” the college said. “Employment opportunities include physicians’ offices, health maintenance organizations, health departments, and hospitals.”

Students who want to be considered as an applicant for the fall 2020 medical assisting program must notify Leona Childress, coordinator of Special Admissions, via email at childressl@surry.edu. Put in the subject link “Medical Assisting Applicant” and include your full name and date of birth in the body of the email. Admission requirements are listed on surry.edu under the Medical Assisting program information.

For additional questions about SCC’s medical assisting program, contact Carol Roberts, director of Medical Assisting, at 336-386-3390 or robertscd@surry.edu.