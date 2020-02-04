Police reports

• A Mount Airy man has been arrested on a felony drug charge, according to city police department reports. Rodney Tyrone “Peter Rabbit” Travis, 45, was encountered by officers at his home at 505 Worth St. Wednesday night and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for arrest on a charge of possessing a Schedule II controlled substance.

It had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office the same day. Travis was jailed under a $500 secured bond and is slated to appear in District Court on March 25.

• A larceny was reported Thursday at the Speedway convenience store on Rockford Street, involving four Danish pound cakes.

• Property with a total value of $220 was stolen in a break-in of a motor vehicle last Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Mount Airy Post Office Annex on North Renfro Street, where the owner of the 1998 Jeep Cherokee involved, Trenton Allen Greene of Ennice, is employed.

A Pioneer stereo unit, miscellaneous tools, an amber light, a sun visor, fuel and loose change were listed as missing.

• The Super C convenience store on East Pine Street was the scene of a theft on Jan. 27, when peach and apple Bootlegger beverages were taken by an unknown suspect.