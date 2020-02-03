City nips back in response to dog park suit

Even though this location for a city dog park is being challenged in court, work has been under way recently at the site behind the Roses/Lowes Foods shopping center along the Emily B. Taylor Greenway.

The city of Mount Airy has filed an answer to a recent lawsuit alleging that municipal officials’ October decision to allow a dog park on public property was illegal.

That action is being defended on multiple grounds in the city government’s response to the suit, which was brought in Surry County Superior Court on Jan. 10 by Richard Fawcett, a retired attorney who splits time between homes here and in Florida.

Fawcett has asked the court to declare an Oct. 17 vote approving the dog park “null and void,” because city officials allegedly violated the state Open Meetings Law by discussing the facility during closed sessions or otherwise improperly and illegally.

Mount Airy’s response to the lawsuit, prepared by City Attorney Hugh Campbell, denies such allegations in moving for the dismissal of the case. It also calls for dismissal based on a procedural issue involving a statute of limitations, or a time limit for bringing certain kinds of legal action.

The response states that under North Carolina law, litigation seeking relief under the type requested by Fawcett must be launched within 45 days after the initial disclosure of the action a suit is attempting to have declared null and void.

Minutes of the Oct. 17 meeting — when the city commissioners approved plans for local Rotary Club members to develop the dog park on public property along the Emily B. Taylor Greenway — were released during the commissioners’ next regular meeting on Nov. 7.

Since Fawcett did not file the suit until Jan. 10, “Plaintiff commenced this action well after the applicable statute of limitations, including the 45-day limitation,” the response contends.

Rotary officials say the facility — the first of its kind locally — is needed to provide canines an open space to exercise and socialize in a town with a strict leash law.

Named as defendants in the suit are the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners and two former members of that body who took part in the October decision, Shirley Brinkley and Dean Brown.

The city’s response states that Brinkley and Brown should be dismissed from the lawsuit because any votes they participated in occurred within their official capacity as board members. They thus “are entitled to public official immunity” that prevents their inclusion in an “individual capacity,” it continues, and are neither necessary nor proper parties to the suit.

In addition, declaratory actions under the Open Meetings Law pertain to public bodies rather than individuals, according to the city’s answer, which contends that including Brinkley and Brown “is wholly inappropriate and unwarranted.”

Suits claims challenged

Along with the statute of limitations issue, documents filed in Surry Superior Court by Campbell attempt to counter the allegations raised by Fawcett regarding the legality of the dog park decision.

Fawcett, himself a dog owner, has been openly critical of the facility since it became public, citing concerns about the location chosen, including his belief that it is too small and will detract from the nearby greenway. A lack of available public parking in that area is another issue raised by the retiree, who favors property near B.H. Tharrington Primary School for the dog park instead.

In court documents and statements about the matter, Fawcett has suggested that the dog park decision was “a done deal,” having been discussed secretly among Rotary and municipal representatives in the absence of public input.

The lawsuit further states that at no time during the park’s design stage did the defendant (the city board) hold a public meeting on the project. “Plaintiff alleges upon information and belief that Defendant held one or more closed meetings during this time to discuss a dog park, which meetings violated (the) North Carolina Open Meetings Law.”

In response, the city attorney admits that members of the Mount Airy and Surry Sunrise Rotary clubs did approach city staffers about creating a dog part on property owned or controlled by the municipality in the fall of 2018. However, the Rotary representatives and professional staff members did not constitute “a formal body,” he contends.

Statements filed by Campbell acknowledge that the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Commission, an advisory group to the city council, did endorse the dog park project last April. Though it is a public body, that commission’s action was a non-binding recommendation, with the ultimate decision resting with the council.

And no public hearing by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners was required by law, according to documents issued on behalf of the municipality.

These further point out that no official meetings on the dog park occurred other than the session in October, in countering Fawcett’s claim that the commissioners held multiple closed meetings regarding the matter. “It is specifically denied that the Defendant violated the Open Meetings Law.”

The lawsuit response filed by Campbell also takes aim at another issue raised by Fawcett. It concerns the dog park plan being listed on the agenda for the Oct. 17 meeting as only a presentation on the facility by a Rotary representative, with no mention of a possible vote.

While the defendant says it is true that the city commissioners’ use of agendas is a common practice, an agenda is not required by state law. “It is up to the board to set the agenda,” the response explains.

“Unless a law or board policy provides otherwise, decisions about what is actually addressed in a meeting are made by the governing board in a majority vote,” court documents filed by Campbell add. “From a legal standpoint, there is no prohibition against the board’s vote to approve the project (in) the same meeting as the presentation.”

The city government’s response to Fawcett’s lawsuit further states that there are no grounds to invalidate the action taken in October which is being challenged and is asking the court to issue a ruling along those lines.

In addition to seeking to have Brinkley and Brown dropped as individual defendants and for the suit to be dismissed due to violating the applicable statute of limitations, it wants the defendant’s attorney fees to be paid by the plaintiff.

The city government is requesting an “immediate hearing” on the case.

It is not known when this might occur.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

