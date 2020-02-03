Two charged after drug search

Nelda France

Two Mount Airy residents were arrested in January and charged with multiple drug offenses, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Wayne France, 38, of 172 Cedar Ridge Road, Mount Airy, and Nelda Jean France, 60, of the same address, were arrested and charged in the case stemming from a search warrant executed at the address.

According to a statement released Monday by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, the joint operation between the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Airy Police Department narcotics divisions included officers searching the premises at 172 Cedar Ridge Road, Mount Airy on Jan. 17. During the search they allegedly found a number methamphetamine, schedule IV prescription medication, and various drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff.

“Detectives also served outstanding criminal processes on individuals located at the residence,” Hiatt said in the statement.

Kevin France was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed under a $5,000 secured bond and with a Feb. 26 court date.

Nelda France was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling, one count of possession of schedule IV prescription medication, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed under a $12,000 secured bond and also scheduled for a Feb. 26 court date.

