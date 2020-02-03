Master Gardeners offering scholarship

The Surry County Extension Master Gardeners Association has established a $500 scholarship which will be awarded annually to a horticulture student.

In order to qualify for the scholarship, a student-applicant must:

– The applicant must be a graduate of a high school in Surry County, including home schooled students, and a resident of Surry County.

– The applicant’s stated career goal upon entering the junior year of professional preparation is that of horticulture or a related agricultural field of study.

– The scholarship award may be renewable for previous recipients entering their senior academic year upon recommendation of the scholarship committee.

– Applicants must submit the appropriate forms to the Surry County Master Gardeners Association Scholarship Committee by May 1.

– The scholarship award will be paid directly to the student’s account at the college or university in which the student in enrolled.

– The Scholarship Committee reserves the right, in its recommendations to the association, to deviate from state requirements.

– Preference will be given to those pursuing a four-year degree.

Additional information and a scholarship application form may be obtained from the North Carolina State Uiversity Extension Service located at 915 E. Atkins Street in Dobson, or by calling that office at 336-401-8025. Completed scholarship application forms must be turned in to the Extension Service Office in Dobson by May 1.