Booksmarts

The following titles have recently been received at the Mount Airy Public Library, and are available for checkout:

Fiction

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

Country Strong by Linda Lael Miller

Large Print

Full Throttle by Joe Hill

Midnight at the Blackbird Cafe by Heather Webber

The Oysterville Sewing Circle

A Better Feast by Deborah Crombie

Biography

The Seven Longest Yards by Chris and Emily Norton

The Elephant in the Room by Tommy Tomlinson

Every Man a Hero by Ray Lambert

Comes Again by Howard Stern

***

The Mount Airy Public Library is partnering with the Surry Senior Center to provide Free Tax Preparation for those with low to moderate income, below $56,000. To schedule an appointment, call 336-415-4225.

***

The library has a new program for senior citizens. Join us at the library on Tuesday afternoons, between 1-4 p.m., to play card games. We’ll play a variety of games, something for every interest.

***

The Mount Airy Public Library has a book club, called LACE, for ladies who like to read romance novels. There are two ways to join: meet at the library on the last Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m, or join the Facebook group, LACE-Romance Readers Book Club, to follow and join in any discussion. The book for February will be The Duke and I, written by Julia Quinn.

***

The Mount Airy Public Library What Are You Reading Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month, at 1 p.m, with the next meeting Feb. 26. New members are always welcome. We each discuss the books we have read that month, and offer recommendations for titles or authors that we enjoyed. A light lunch will be served.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 11 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Story time, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The Classic Film Watchers movie that we watch for February will be An Affair to Remember, and we view it on Monday, Feb. 24. We’ll have popcorn ready, you bring your own soda to drink.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott, at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.

***

Teens and Young Adults are invited to join our library club, called CHOICES, on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m. In addition to books, we discuss movies, current events, what’s going on at school, whatever topic that comes up. The next meeting is Feb. 6 to discuss the book “Dragonflight” by Anne McCaffrey.

***

The library is offering training on Tech Tuesday Topics each month, beginning in February. We will start with the basics, such as how to use your computer, the keyboard, and the mouse, plus learning how to search the internet and setting up an email. These classes would be great for Seniors, but anyone is welcome to attend. We will gather each Tuesday, at 10 a.m.

***

The library has a new program for adults. Join us for Crafternoon Tea on Monday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m., and we will make a craft while enjoying tea and conversation.

***

The Dewey Decimal Players will perform their show, The Valentine Box, on both Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m. each night. Bring the family.

***

This year we will celebrate Read Across America Day by playing a kid’s game of Nursery Rhyme:CSI. We’ll solve a mystery, such as where did the Dish and Spoon run off to, or was Humpty Dumpty pushed off the wall, or was Goldilocks part of a gang who broke into the 3 Bears house? We’ll see the crime scene and try to detect the answer to our questions. The little detectives will need to arrive on Monday, March 2, at 4 p.m. to solve the crime.

***

Auditions for our ‘Tween the Lines theatre troupe, for kids aged 7-12 years old, will take place on Monday, March 9, at 4 p.m., as we begin work on the play, Little Green Riding Hood. We will rehearse each Monday at 4 p.m., until our performance date of Saturday, April 25. No experience necessary.

***

The Dewey Decimal Players are looking for teens, aged 12-17 years old, to audition for roles in our play, Elemental, on Tuesday, March 10, at 4 p.m. We will rehearse on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at 4 p.m., and we perform Monday and Tuesday, May 4 and May 5, at 6:30 p.m. both nights. No experience necessary.

***

Kids are invited to play a reading game, where we all get to meet new books, and vote for our favorites. Be here on Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m, to play a game of March Musical Book Madness. The game combines reading, musical chairs, and a competition to choose a winning title. Teens are invited to play a round, as well.

***

The library is looking for submissions of Anime/Manga style artwork to display during our Fairytale Festival, which takes place on Saturday, April 25. If you’d like to submit your work, bring it to the library by Monday, April 20. Also, be here during the festival day to enjoy reading books from the Carolina Mobile Manga Library.

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.