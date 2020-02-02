Readers Choice voting now open

The Best of the Best.

Reader’s Choice.

Or perhaps, just The Mounties.

By whatever name you call them, the annual awards given by The Mount Airy News and select sponsors to local businesses, individuals, and organizations represent excellence in various fields of endeavors.

And great popularity, since The Mount Airy News readers are the ones who choose the winners.

Readers now have the opportunity to select the winners in the 2020 Mountie Awards, with online voting having opened on Friday and the first print ballot appearing in today’s edition of The News (see pages B3-B4).

You can choose from hundreds of local businesses and individuals in dozens of categories — dining, entertainment, local media, wine and spirits, educators, service providers, home services, finances, shopping, vehicle dealers and service locations — and many other categories, all open for your voting.

“This is always an exciting time of year,” said Sandy Hurley, Mount Airy News publisher. “We receive thousands of votes in the categories, and it truly is an honor to be selected number one. We encourage our readers and viewers to vote for their favorite businesses. It is a wonderful way to show how much you appreciate good service, and the wonderful people who work in our area.”

In addition to readers being able to help recognize those local businesses and individuals who go above and beyond, individuals voting in the Reader’s Choice Awards will be entered in a sweepstakes for a $200 gift card. To be eligible, voters must follow the simple guidelines for casting ballots, including voting more than 50% of available categories.

To vote, simply visit the online ballot at https://www.mtairynews.com/mount-airy-news-mounties-2020#/ or, to cast a paper ballot, go to pages B3-B4 of today’s paper. Voting will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 16. Winners will be announced at the annual Readers Choice Awards banquet in March, along with inclusion in the annual Best of the Best supplement to The Mount Airy News.