Legacy on display

John Peters | Mount Airy News The Country Boys, made up of, from left, Billy Hawks, Doug Joyce, Marsha Todd, Donald Clifton, Johnny Joyce, and Derrick Easter, opened Saturday night’s WPAQ Anniversary with a 45-minute set that had fans on their feet dancing and clapping. - John Peters | Mount Airy News WPAQ owner Kelly Epperson, son of founder Ralph Epperson, addresses the audience during a break between bands. - John Peters | Mount Airy News Saturday night’s WPAQ birthday celebration was a standing-room only event, with the Historic Earle Theatre filled by bluegrass and old time music fans. - John Peters | Mount Airy News Many in Saturday night’s audience spent plenty of time on the dance floor during the WPAQ birthday celebration at the Historic Earle Theatre. - - John Peters | Mount Airy News The concession stand was busy all night Saturday. Here, James Caudill waits while Richard Key gathers his order and, in the background, Alan Dryer keeps the popcorn popping. - - John Peters | Mount Airy News From left, Cory Bowman, Joy Wall and Howard Wall enjoy a front row seat for Saturday night’s concert and dance. - - John Peters | Mount Airy News The Nunn Brothers and Friends get a few minutes of warming up awaiting their turn to take the stage Saturday night. From left are Arnold Nunn, Ricky Hawks, Alden Nunn, and Dan Gates. Their banjo player, Marty Haynes, was not able to attend, so Derrick Easter, from The Country Boys, was scheduled to fill in for them. - -

Mount Airy’s WPAQ has a unique place in the region’s history, with a continuing legacy as perhaps the world’s best-known, active repository of old time and blue grass music.

Musicians, historians, and others with interest in that genre of music often turn to the station, with its archives filled with recordings of some of the old-time giants of the field, many of those recordings made in the studios at WPAQ.

Saturday night, as a standing room-only crowd of fans filled the Historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy to celebrate the station’s 72nd birthday, a bit of that living legacy was on full display when The Nunn Brothers and Friends took to the stage, playing a rousing set of old time music that had folks on their feet on the dance floor set up at the front of the theater.

“Ralph Epperson called on our daddy to play…even before the station was founded,” Arnold Nunn said in an off-stage practice room shortly before taking the stage. He was speaking of his father, the late Olin Nunn.

He said that before Epperson, who founded the station which first signed onto the airwaves on Groundhog Day in 1948, had a license to open WPAQ, he had musicians coming to his home in Ararat, Virginia, to play into the equipment he would one day use in the station.

“He called on our daddy to play there,” he continued. “Daddy would play into a mic and Ralph would go outside to listen.”

“Our dad was one of the first people to play on WPAQ,” his brother, Alden Nunn, said.

Kelly Epperson, son of Ralph Epperson and present-day owner of the station, explained that his father had a small unlicensed station in his home, and he’d have musicians such as Olin Nunn come in and play, broadcasting their performances live to anyone who could pick up his small station’s signal.

While WPAQ has definitely kept pace with changing times — Saturday night’s celebration was streamed online for a truely worldwide audience, and many of its fans and musicians playing Saturday were born decades after the station’s founding — Epperson said it’s stories like the Nunn’s which drive home to him just how special and long-lasting the relationship is between WPAQ and its fans.

“It’s really become a generational thing,” he said of the station and the music it plays. “You have the children, the grandchildren, of those early musicians…it’s so nice to see it being carried down through the years.”

In addition to the Nunn Brothers and Friends, other groups performing Saturday included The Country Boys, The Slate Mountain Ramblers, Mickey Galyean and Cullen’s Bridge and Harrison Ridge.

Epperson said he was happy to see the turn-out of fans, as well, saying he thought this year’s crowd was larger than the one which came in 2019, and shows the continued relevance of WPAQ and its music.

“We’re the only station that I know of that still plays this style of music, that plays it like we do,” he said. “I think tonight’s turn-out is just an appreciation for us being unique, for us being loyal to the music and the fans.”

He was particularly touched by all the support the station receives, not only at the annual birthday celebration, but throughout the year.

“There wouldn’t be a WPAQ after all these years if it weren’t for the bands and the musicians and the listeners. It’s very humbling to be part of something very special. It’s really a family,” he continued. “We’re all family. It takes all of us to make this happen.”

On Saturday night, all members of that family — station staffers, musicians, and fans — were definitely having fun, and showing there are still many years ahead for the station and its unique place in radio history.

WPAQ celebration shows ties to past