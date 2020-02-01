Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Jace Edward Bowman, 29, of Bedrock Trail, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Dec. 17 charging him with injury to real property, dated Dec. 8. The complainant is Lauren Easter of Pilot Mountain. He was given a Jan. 16 court date.

• Anthony Shane Lowe, 32, of Haystack Road, Dobson, was arrested on Casstevens Road Dec. 17 and charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I drug, felony sell/deliver a Schedule I drug, and failure to pay child support. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and a Jan. 29 court date.

• Darrell Joseph Whitesell, 22, of Earl Joyce Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 18 for failure to appear in court July 13 on a charge of failure to pay court costs/fines. He was given a $506 cash bond and a Jan. 28 court date.

• Steven Edward Goins, 48, of South Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 18 for failure to appear in court Aug. 30 and Sept. 17. He also was served a warrant charging him with larceny. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 13 court date.

• Kailey Nicole Taylor, 28, of Campbell Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants Dec. 18 charging her with assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated the day before. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 18 court date.

• Joshua Cory Lawson, 31, of Southview Street, Mount Airy, was served warrants Dec. 19 for two counts of felony larceny, dated Nov. 26 for Alleghany County. He was given a $3,000 secured bond and a Jan. 14 court date in Sparta.

• Dustin Scott Clearly, 24, of Traphill Union Road, Traphill, was served an order for arrest Dec. 19 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on two misdemeanor counts. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Jan. 28 court date.

• Steven Michael Kelley, 33, of Jenkinstown Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 19 for failure to appear in court Dec. 13 on a charge of failure to complete community service. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 27 court date.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

