J.E.B. Stuart birthday event Saturday

ARARAT, Va. — Someone was born in the Ararat community 187 years ago, as of next Thursday, who would go on to become one of the most-famous figures in American history, Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart.

And Stuart’s birthday will be celebrated Saturday during an annual event that will include music, food and, yes, a cake in honor of a beloved Patrick County native son.

“He’s just really a hero to a lot of us in Virginia,” said Tom Bishop of the J.E.B. Stuart Preservation Trust. It is a group that oversees the birthplace of the Confederate cavalry officer at Laurel Hill near the North Carolina line and is hosting Saturday’s party.

It is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ararat Ruritan Club Building at 4711 Ararat Highway near Blue Ridge Elementary School.

Everyone is invited to the event, for which admission is free, and encouraged to dress in period clothing.

A local group, The Lone Ivy String Band, will add to that atmosphere by playing Civil War-era and old-time music for the occasion.

Food will be available, including birthday cake, hot dogs, chips, soda, lemonade and coffee.

The Stuart birthday celebration was held in Mount Airy before being moved last year to the Ararat Ruritan Club Building, which organizers say proved to be “an excellent location” with plenty of room for attendees to congregate.

That setting also is to include the sale of merchandise Saturday such as hats, T-shirts, framed prints, books, coffee mugs and more, to raise funds for the upkeep and maintenance of the Laurel Hill birthplace.

The board of directors of the J.E.B. Stuart Preservation Trust will be focused on the sale of raffle tickets for a replica LeMat Civil War-era pistol that Stuart carried, and memory bricks for a pavilion at Laurel Hill.

The group additionally is seeking donations for a new monument that will honor the memory of Stuart.

“He won a lot of battles and was highly admired by everyone,” Bishop added Thursday of a man he said served with distinction and is a figure worthy of remembering today as “an unquestioned leader” of the war era.

Stuart played a key role in reconnaissance missions to aid Gen. Robert E. Lee, the commander of the Confederate Army, Bishop pointed out, pinpointing locations and troop strength of the enemy.

The Patrick County native was mortally wounded during the Battle of Yellow Tavern outside Richmond in May 1864.

His contribution to history has been commemorated in many ways, including the renaming of the Patrick County seat in the late 1800s from Taylorsville to Stuart.

U.S. Route 58 through Virginia also was designated as the J.E.B. Stuart Highway.

“A lot of family members of his are still around,” Bishop said of Stuart descendants who often speak about their notable ancestor at venues such as an annual Civil War re-enactment and living history event at Laurel Hill.

“I just think he was a hero for that time period and to people even today.”

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

