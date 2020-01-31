Cana drug operation results in four arrests

Hill

CANA, Va. — A surveillance operation just across the Virginia state line has resulted in the arrest of four people on drug charges.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp, members of the CID/Narcotics Division and the Twin County Drug Task Force were conducting a surveillance operation Monday in the Cana section of Carroll County for reported drug activity.

During the operation, Kemp said officers spotted Justin Kerry Robertson, 26, reported as homeless, who was known to be wanted.

“When approached, Robertson was taken into custody without incident. However at the time of the arrest of Robertson, a second vehicle began to flee from the scene by running over the curbing of a store parking lot, damaging the curb, and driving in a reckless manner,” Kemp said in a press release.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which led to a vehicle pursuit (northbound on U.S. 52).

“After a short distance, the white Ford Ranger came to a stop at a residence on Clearview Drive (just past the post office), and the driver, who was identified as Tommy Everette Jones, 34, of Slate Road, Mount Airy, N.C., fled on foot from the vehicle.”

Kemp said Jones was apprehended after a short chase.

The passenger in the truck was identified as Amber Hope Hill, 34, of Cana. The sheriff said she was arrested for possession of a Schedule II drug, while Jones was charged with felony eluding, possession of a Schedule II drug, reckless driving, and driving without a license.

”Jones was also wanted for a charge of brandishing a firearm in Carroll County General District Court.” Kemp said.

“During the investigation, officers were making contact with the occupants of the residence on Clearview Drive where the pursuit with the Ford Ranger ended. Officers identified Tina Smith Tate, 48, of Cana, who was wanted by Surry County, N.C., for felony breaking and entering and larceny.

Tate and Robertson were charged for being a fugitive from justice, and both are being held without bond pending arraignment in Carroll County General District Court, he stated. Jones and Hill also are being held without bond pending arraignment in Carroll County General District Court.

Robertson, previously listed as living on Round Peak Church Road, was shown in the weekly Most Wanted feature on Nov. 3 as the probation office said it had a post-release warrant to serve on him.

The probation office said he was on supervision for carry concealed weapon, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia.

These charges date back to December 2017. According to the Mount Airy Police Department, officers arrested Robertson and Bradley Shane Collins, then 25, of 2046 McBride Road, after a traffic stop of a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban at the Sheetz convenience store on Dec. 28, 2017.

Robertson was convicted of those crimes on March 3 last year and spent half a year in prison, getting out Sept. 2.

Jones has a March 2 court date on the Surry County docket for charges of felony fleeing to elude arrest, speeding, reckless driving with wanton disregard, driving left of center, driving while license revoked, carrying a concealed weapon, no car insurance, no car inspection, no valid registration/tag and failure to stop for a stop sign/red light.

Tate has previous convictions in Surry County.

In December 2011 she was convicted of two counts of felony robbery and received probation and a suspended sentence.

In June and July 2001 she was convicted of five counts of passing worthless checks.

In 1991 she was convicted of driving while impaired.

Hill doesn’t have any previous convictions listed in Surry County on the database for the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

The only pending court case in Dobson is a citation for driving without a license.

