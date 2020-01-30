Foundation receives $1.4 million

From left are Marion Venable, Sheila Franklin, and Dr. David Shockley, all representing the Surry Community College Foundation, along with Gail Hinson and Gilmer Hinson, who recently donated more than $1.4 million to the foundation.

DOBSON — The Surry Community College Foundation was established more than five decades ago, with the goal of raising scholarship money, funding endowments, and otherwise raising money to help the college, and its students.

Wednesday, the foundation announced it had received a single gift of almost $1.5 million, the largest in the 54-year history of the agency.

Jonesville resident Gilmer W. Hinson donated $1.427 million to the foundation for support of Surry Community College students and programming in Yadkin County.

“His gift is transformational, enabling continued growth and diversification of programming through the Yadkin Center of the College in Yadkinville,” the foundation said in making the announcement.

This is not the first time Hinson has donated to the school, having contributed to the Foundation Capital Campaign in 2016 in supporting of the construction of the G. Allen Mebane IV Industrial Training Center.

Hinson started his career as a floor sweeper.

After serving in the U.S. Navy during WW II, having entered service prior to his 18th birthday with his parents’ approval, he returned to his native Jonesville, finished high school and began a career with Lowe’s Hardware, sweeping floors in the Wilkesboro store.

By the time he retired decades later, Hinson had worked his way up in the hardware chain, operating as the firm’s lead person opening new stores for the Lowe’s organization across Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia and North Carolina. He and his wife, Bettie Jean Pardue Hinson, were married for 67 years at the time of her death in December.

“Mr. Hinson’s most kind generosity is very humbling and will serve as a catalyst for positive change in the lives of Surry Community College students enrolled at the Yadkin Center,” said Dr. David Shockley, college president. “It is extremely rare for community colleges to receive a financial gift of this magnitude, for which we are very grateful. We will use this gift to promote higher education opportunities that will benefit citizens of Yadkin County for many generations.”

“Mr. Hinson’s gift comes as the foundation and college are making tremendous progress in preparing pathways to success for Yadkin County residents,” said Dean Culler, foundation chairman. “The SCC Foundation Board of Directors applauds his investment in the future of Yadkin County.”

In recent years, the Dobson-based college has worked to expand and enhance educational opportunity for the people of Yadkin County. Working closely with Yadkin County commissioners, the college added a college transfer program in 2016 which is housed in the Yadkin Agricultural and Educational Building.

The G. Allen Mebane IV Industrial Training Center was opened in August 2018 with support from the Golden LEAF Foundation, Unifi Inc., Cannon Foundation, Duke Energy Foundation, Appalachian Regional Commission, Mebane Foundation, Barnard Foundation, the town of Yadkinville, Yadkin County Board of Education, and numbers of community and business/industry leaders.

The Mebane Center added technical workforce training in welding, mechatronics, electronic engineering, machining and truck driving.

Student enrollment has continued to grow in Yadkin County. The Yadkin Center serves 621 students through the Yadkin Early College, Career and College Promise Program, Curriculum and Workforce, Technologies and Community Education programs.

The Yadkin Guarantee Program, instituted by the Yadkin County commissioners, helps young adults pursue a college education and workforce training through this new scholarship program. The Yadkin Guarantee covers all in-state tuition and fees not covered by financial aid or scholarships and up to $750 per semester for textbooks to support Yadkin County students pursuing their educational credentials at the Yadkin Center.

