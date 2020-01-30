Mount Airy Police Reports

• A crime this week in Mount Airy involved the larceny of both a vehicle and cash from multiple victims, according to city police department reports. It occurred Sunday morning at a lodging establishment on Starlite Road, where a 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup owned by Yesenia Cabrera of Old U.S. 52-South, valued at $10,000, was taken by a known party.

The truck, described as white in color with a black front bumper guard, was bearing tag number COWBOYS2. Also, Noel Campozano Rangel, of the Starlite Road establishment, had keys and an undisclosed sum of money stolen during the incident.

• The discovery of a vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant at an unspecified location led to charges of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open container of alcohol being filed late Saturday night against Kirsten Leigh Doby, 22, of Walnut Cove.

Police had the 2016 Toyota Corolla towed, with articles of drug paraphernalia allegedly in plain view. This led to a search of the car that also turned up marijuana. Doby later came to the police station and was served with citations in the matter, which will involve her scheduled appearance in Surry District Court on April 6.

• Property with a total value of $2,333, owned by the Frank Welch and Sons electric and refrigeration company, was discovered stolen Saturday from a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup owned by the business while it was parked at Mount Airy Tire and Automotive on Carter Street.

Listed as missing are a Craftsman socket set, leak detector, drill set and miscellaneous hand tools.

• Jackie Dale Atkins, 54, listed as homeless, was jailed under a $5,500 secured bond Saturday, stemming from Atkins being involved in a disturbance in the police station parking lot. That led to the discovery of an outstanding order for arrest on a probation violation that had been issued for him in Forsyth County last July 22.

Atkins is scheduled to be in District Court in Dobson on Feb. 18.