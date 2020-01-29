Two take top honors in essay contest

Abigail Foote, a ninth-grade student at Calvary Christian School, received first place recognition for her essay on “What Makes America Great” in the Voice of Democracy high school division of the VFW Post 9436 essay contest.

Pilot Mountain VFW Post 9436 and the VFW Auxiliary have announced a pair of winners in their annual student essay contests.

This year featured a theme of “What Makes America Great,” and was open to middle and high school students throughout the area.

Abigail Foote claimed top honors in the high school, or Voice of Democracy, division. She is a ninth-grader at Calvary Christian School and is the daughter of John Foote of Winston-Salem. After winning the Post 9436 competition, she advanced to district competition where she placed within one point of the first-place finisher.

Abigail is particularly interested in science and enjoys chess club, drama, plays, speeches, volleyball and soccer. She is also active in her church youth group.

Brett Saunders, an eighth-grade student who also attends Calvary Christian School, was recognized as the first place finisher in the middle school, or Patriot’s Pen, division of the competition. He also fared well in district competition.

His interests include video games and books.

Brett’s parents are John and Stacy Tremaine of Rural Hall.

“Both of these young people did a great job,” noted VFW Post 9436 Essay Contest Director Don Isaacs. “We appreciate their excellent essays and their patriotism. We were proud to have them take part in our competition and both have represented us well. We hope that both will be returning to take part in the future.”

The annual competition begins each October. After local judging, winning essays have the opportunity to advance to the district, region and potentially state level.

“Our VFW Auxiliary works hard each year to encourage and support this project,” Isaacs said. “They do a great job and play an important role in making sure we have some good candidates. We’d like to encourage other area students to take part and to show their patriotism.”

