WPAQ to mark birthday with free concert

Old-time and bluegrass music fans are lined up outside the Earle Theatre in downtown Mount Airy for a past WPAQ birthday celebration and concert.

Few things are unchanged after 72 years — one notable exception is radio station WPAQ in Mount Airy, which still plays traditional mountain music as it did when first hitting the airwaves on Feb. 2, 1948.

The station will mark that continuing presence on Saturday with a 72nd birthday celebration, featuring a free concert, at the Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall downtown.

Five bands specializing in bluegrass or old-time music — WPAQ’s format — are scheduled to perform, including The Country Boys, The Nunn Brothers, The Slate Mountain Ramblers, Mickey Galyean and Cullen’s Bridge and Harrison Ridge.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for the annual event that is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m.

While the talent lineup might change from year to year, station owner Kelly Epperson said Tuesday that the reason behind the birthday gathering stays constant. That is to say thanks to those who are keeping the station thriving, continuing the mission started by his late father Ralph when launching WPAQ in 1948.

This includes “the wonderful listeners that we’ve had all these 72 years,” Epperson said, along with sponsors or other supporters in the community — and especially the musicians whom the station is built around.

“It’s an opportunity to just celebrate our musical heritage,” said the station owner, who first started working there part-time in 1977 while he was a sophomore in high school.

Organizers are expecting a large turnout on Saturday, which has become the norm for the annual free concert.

“It’s usually pretty well packed,” Epperson said of the Earle Theatre auditorium filling up with fans enthusiastic about the live performances. “It’s just so gratifying to see the crowds come out and enjoy this wonderful music — we don’t want to ever take it for granted.”

This includes not only those who have been old-time and bluegrass fans for years, but new generations being cultivated.

“It needs to be preserved, and hopefully young people will be interested in and involved with it,” Epperson said of the traditional music of the area.

Along with the performances Saturday night, special remarks might be offered in commemoration of the occasion.

“We’re spontaneous,” Epperson said of the format for the birthday celebration, which he anticipates being joined by many others in the years to come.

“We hope 2020 is going to be a real special year for WPAQ.”

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

