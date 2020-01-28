Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Willie Gray Bullins, 55, of Mountain Park Road, State Road, was served a warrant Dec. 12 charging him with violating a domestic violence protection order, dated Dec. 8. The victim is listed as Juanita Bullins of Thurmond. He was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a Jan. 12 court date.

Willie Bullins has a Feb. 11 court date to face several charges including: two counts of stalking and seven counts of violating a restraining order.

• Timothy Lee Wright, 60, of Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 16 for failure to appear in court Dec. 2 and 3. He was given a $3,500 secured bond and a Jan. 14 court date.

He has a Feb. 11 court date for charges of larceny and driving with no vehicle inspection.

On Feb. 24 the charges are felony breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, assault and battery, assault on a female, two counts of second-degree trespassing, and injury to real property.

• Kevin Phillip Danley Jr., 26, of Danley Road, Ararat, was served an order for arrest Dec. 16 for failure to appear in Forsyth County court Dec. 4 on two misdemeanor charges. He was given a $325 secured bond and a Jan. 16 court date in Winston-Salem.

On March 2 he faces charges of felony possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of a Schedule IV substance.

• Timothy Ray Glass, 52, of Springfield Road, Pilot Mountain, was served a criminal summons Dec. 16 charging him with littering hazardous waste, dated Nov. 21. He was given a Jan. 30 court date. Sharon King Overby, 48, of the same address, also was charged with littering and received a Jan. 30 court date.

• Keeley Amanda Snow, 52, of Johnson Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 16 for failure to appear in court Dec. 5 on a charge of allowing someone to drive a vehicle with no insurance. She received a $300 cash bond and a Jan. 6 court date.

• Michael Brandon Phillips, 40, of Morgan Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 16 for failure to appear in court earlier that day. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a court date two days later.

On March 2 he faces charges including four counts of felony possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen goods.

On March 23 in Alleghany County he faces a felony charge of possession of stolen goods.

On April 15 he is back in Dobson to face charges of two counts of violating a restraining order and eight counts of violating probation.

He has been on probation since April 10 of last year when he pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II drug and received a suspended sentence.

In January 2017 he was convicted of two counts of violating a restraining order and received a suspended sentence and time served.

• Celinda Jade Reavis, 30, of High Mark Trail, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 16 for failure to appear in Wilkes County court June 18. She was given a $750 secured bond and a Jan. 8 court date in Wilkesboro.

• Tony Randall Mayes, 58, Haystack Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 17 for failure to appear in court July 18. He was given a $6,000 secured bond and a Jan. 23 court date.

He has a Feb. 23 court date to face charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods.

He has previous convictions for larceny in 2001 and 2016.

• Luis Oscar Montes Westerband, 22, of Main Street, Dobson, was served a warrant Dec. 17 charging him with four counts of felony trafficking meth, dated Nov. 21. He was given a $200,000 secured bond and a court date today.

The sheriff’s office said last fall that a traffic stop Nov. 21 at 2149 Rockford St., the address for Tractor Supply, led to the arrest of Westerband, at that time listed as living in Ararat, Virginia.

He was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, a stop sign violation, and he was served with three orders for arrest. Westerband was placed under an $8,500 secured bond with a Dec. 17 court date. On that court date is when he was served for the four new felony counts coming from the Mount Airy Police Department.

He next has a court date on the November charges on Feb. 18.

• Cody Lee Stewart, 27, of Turner Court, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Dec. 17 for failure to appear in Surry County court Nov. 21 and Nov. 26 and Yadkin County court Nov. 27. He was given a $3,500 secured bond and a Jan. 7 court date in Dobson.

In December 2014 he was convicted on felony counts of breaking and entering of vehicles, two counts of credit card theft, and four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He also was convicted of misdemeanors receiving stolen property and two counts of larceny.

