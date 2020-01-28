Church uses Souper Bowl to raise money for needy

Youth from First Presbyterian Church in Pilot Mountain gather around the church sign promoting Sunday’s “Souper Bowl” event. Dean Palmer | Special to the News

The youth of the church did the serving on Sunday afternoon as First Presbyterian Church of Pilot Mountain hosted a “Souper Bowl Sunday” fundraising meal for church and community.

“It was a really good day,” said church representative Debra Alford. “We had a variety of soups but we were so busy we ran out at the end.”

Proceeds from the annual youth-driven effort will go toward a charity or project selected by youth group members. As has become a tradition for the effort, an emphasis will be placed on benefitting those in their community who struggle to have food for themselves and their families.

“People were generous and it was a good fundraiser for the youth,” Alford said. “They were excellent. They worked hard to serve us and to make this a success.”

