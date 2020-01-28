Rockford celebrates 100 days of school

Dovah Billings, Alex Reece and Nathan Perez showing off structures using 100 Legos. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Dovah Billings, Alex Reece and Nathan Perez showing off structures using 100 Legos. - Submitted photo Milan Ruiz, Maddox Lentz and Paxton Fitzgerald showing off their shirts with 100 items. - Submitted photo Maggie Crowe, Michelle Porterfield, Caitlin Voigt and Kristi Freeman dressed up like they were 100 years old. -

Earlier this month Rockford Elementary School celebrated the 100th day of school for the current academic year.

As part of the celebration, staff dressed up like they were 100 years old, students participated in activities throughout the day using 100 objects, and kindergarteners wore T-shirts that were decorated with 100 items.