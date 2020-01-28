Deadline nearing on service dog

Carriella Starnes poses with her service dog Gaz, who will soon retire after more than six years of helping monitor Carriella’s diabetes. Submitted photos

Four weeks remain until the deadline for a young woman seeking a service dog for her medical condition.

Carriella Starnes was diagnosed with diabetes before she even reached her first birthday. Type 1, once known as juvenile diabetes, is a condition in which the pancreas produces little to no insulin. The patient has to have insulin injections in order to counteract high levels of blood sugar.

After her diagnosis, Carriella’s parents began checking the infant’s blood sugar 7-10 times per day and had to administer shots of insulin 3-5 times daily.

Maintaining a normal range of blood sugar is a constant battle for those with Type 1 diabetes, and this is where a service dog comes in.

Carriella, a 2015 graduate of East Surry High School, said she was just 13 when she first heard about a dog that could recognize changes in blood sugar with its remarkable sense of smell.

She researched this topic and eventually was paired with Gaz in October 2013. The golden retriever spent two years being trained to recognize both high and low levels for his new owner.

Now more than eight years old, Gaz is starting to have mobility issues due to arthritis.

One of the great benefits of having a service dog has been the freedom of being able to go out and experience the world without the constant fear of a sugar spike or crash.

The students and faculty at East Surry grew accustomed to seeing Gaz during Carriella’s junior and senior year, which gave her the confidence to get out and take photos for the yearbook squad.

“He helps me live. He helps me be ‘normal,’” she said.

But now, however, Gaz just isn’t able to keep up like he once did.

“His hard work and training has saved my life more times than I could count,” she said of Gaz. “Don’t know what I would do without him.”

Hard at work

On Jan. 9, Gaz came through again.

“Around 1:45 a.m. he woke me up. I was completely drenched in sweat and confused, and heard my CGM (continuous glucose monitor) alarm go off after I had woken up,” she said.

“This was weird because I haven’t gone low overnight in a very long time. Thanks to my new pump, it automatically will turn off insulin if it detects I’m going low. My blood sugar stays between 70-90 all night long now.”

The monitor stated her status as low, which means below 40 mgdL when her doctor wants her to try to be between 80-180 mgdL.

“I stumbled into the kitchen and did a finger prick, I was 35. … I grabbed some orange juice and a pop tart and wolfed them down. I was still sweating, I almost started to cry. What if I had been alone?

“I’m thankful that I don’t have to worry about that. Gaz is always with me, by my side to come in and rescue the day.”

The mental confusion that comes with a crash makes it hard for patients to help themselves. Gaz was trained to fetch her glucose monitor or even a juice box and snack if Carriella gets so low she can’t move around by herself.

“Many people look at me and see nothing wrong,” she said before going off to college at Emory & Henry three and a half years ago. “I’m 17, appear healthy, am very smart, but there’s so much these people don’t know.” She said in one summer she had similar crashes in her sleep on eight occasions, and if it weren’t for Gaz she could have ended up in a coma.

Yes, she has equipment to monitor her blood sugar, but Carriella says that Gaz can detect changes before the results show on her meter.

On Oct. 22 she posted on her Facebook page, “At around 3:45 p.m. Gaz gave me an alert, and a very persistent one I might add. At the time my CGM was showing my blood sugar to be 127 and steady. I praised Gaz and decided to wait about 30 minutes and see what my sugar was then. At 4:10 I check and my blood sugar is 184 and rising.”

Fundraising

Back on Halloween, The News published an article on Carriella looking to raise funds to pay for training on a new service dog. The next graduation date for the training class through Eyes, Ears, Nose and Paws is March 7.

The cost of training is $12,339, and the deadline to have the money in before graduation is Feb. 24.

That target number is still a good ways off.

Seven years ago when she was getting lined up for Gaz’s graduation, Carriella was a minor and was able to find a scholarship. As a young adult, she no longer qualifies for that and doesn’t know of any government aid to assist.

Instead she has accepted donations and created a T-shirt for sale online. She said she would be open to hosting a bake sale or charity dinner, but she isn’t sure how to set something like that up. If someone with a local civic group has experience with that sort of thing, she would appreciate any help or advice.

“We are sitting right at $3,000,” she said Monday. “I have money from the shirt sales that has not deposited just yet. I’m expecting another donation that is matching a donor’s contribution.” When these monies are added in, she believes that will put her past $4,000, but that still leaves her more than $8,000 short.

She said she has reached out and is waiting to hear back from Eyes, Ears, Nose and Paws about a possible extension or installment payment plan.

The website is still active for T-shirt sales, she noted. The front is adorned with the phrase, “Some superheroes fly – Mine sits and stays.” That’s how she described getting a service dog at Gaz’s graduation in 2013. That site is at www.bonfire.com. So far 30 shirts have sold through the site.

Next generation

“There are currently seven dogs that will be considered for placement with a client,” she said.

She said she recently traveled to Carrboro and spent a little more than an hour mingling with the group.

”I met them all one at a time and did things like figure out their favorite kind of toy, took them on a walk, brushed them and brushed their teeth,” she said.

”It was all super exciting, and made my blood sugar drop. It was really neat seeing them all alert to that in their own ways.”

If everything goes well, to whom might she be paired?

“Going in, I thought I wanted another golden retriever. Growing up I had a Labrador, so Gaz has been my first golden. I have completely fallen in love with the breed. The organization has two golden retriever sisters that are being considered, Lilly and Charlie. I feel like I had a really good connection with Lilly. The other five are Labradors, or a mix between lab and golden. There was a male named Stinson who I also fell in love with. He would stop playing to alert, which I know can be difficult for a dog to do.”

She said she isn’t sure how many medical patients like herself are on the waiting list for a service dog.

“On Friday a woman from the organization came to do a home visit. She brought one of the dogs with her, Bella. They do this so the organization can help with aftercare. She asked questions like where would I put the dogs’ crate? Where will he/she sleep? Do I allow dogs on furniture? Where would he/she be taken for fun — like an off-leash area to walk or run? How will I handle having two dogs in the house, since I will be keeping Gaz with me?”

This is part of the requirement to see if a client is suitable for a dog.

”I also have to keep a daily logbook of my blood sugars. A minimum of five entries a day (wake up, before each meal, before going to bed), as well as whenever my blood sugar is out of range (below 80 mgdL or above 180).

“I will continue to do this after getting the new dog but will have to include things like if the dog alerted, when/if I will recheck my blood sugar, if I took any corrective action (eating carbs or giving insulin). Right now I send this information every two weeks.

“I also take scent samples when my blood sugar is out of range. I do this by putting a cotton ball in my mouth, the saliva has the chemical scent the dogs smell for the alert. I freeze each cotton ball and record the date and blood sugar reading for each one before mailing them. These are used to help fine-tune the alerts from the dogs.”

Those interested in making a donation to the service dog effort can do so at https://eenp.org. Anyone wanting Carriella to speak about diabetes awareness or service dogs may contact her via email at carriella.starnes@yahoo.com. She would also like to hear from any local organizations that could help her learn how to organize a charity event.

