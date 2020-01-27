Seed Swap Slated for February 8

The Patrick County, Virginia, Master Gardeners will host a Seed Swap exchange on Feb. 8 in Stuart.

The Patrick County, Virginia, Master Gardeners will host a Seed Swap exchange on Feb. 8 in Stuart. -

CRITZ, VA — The time to begin planning a spring garden, and perhaps even getting seeds started, is just around the corner, and local gardener Chelsea Rodgers is partnering with the Patrick County Master Gardeners to host a Seed Swap on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart, Virginia.

Interested participants should bring any extra seeds they no longer wish to plant. Seeds can be brought by the Creative Arts Center / Chamber of Commerce Monday – Thursday, Feb. 3-6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Or, seeds may be brought in the morning of the event.

Volunteers will be available to help label and place any donated seeds, and participants can then “shop” for seeds around the room. Leave some, take some. Bags and labels will be provided.

A good rule of thumb is to take two to three seeds per plant you wish to grow and leave the rest for a fellow gardener. For example, if you want to grow five tomato plants, put 10-15 seeds from the original packet into a bag/envelope to label and take home.

The Creative Arts Center is located at 334 Patrick Avenue in Stuart, and it will be open at 9 a.m. on the day of the event for those who want to come early and drop off seeds to share.