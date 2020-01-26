Willis Gap center hosts chili cook-off

A group of cooks showed off their culinary skills last Sunday during the first-ever Willis Gap Community Center Chili Cook-Off in Patrick County, Virginia. Winning a $100 prize for first place were Linda Trent and Dude Lee Smith, with second-place honors ($50) going to Dale Puckett and third ($25), Laura and David Marshall. All gave the money back to the center. The Dale Puckett family was awarded for Best Table Look, good for a Cracker Barrel certificate including dinner for two. Winners and others present include, front from left, Cindy Hoback, Trent, Lisa Martin, Dale Isaacs and Wanda Isaacs; back, David Marshall, Smith, Brian Utt, Puckett, Nonnie Brinkley and Andy Brinkley. Submitted photo

Submitted photo A group of cooks showed off their culinary skills last Sunday during the first-ever Willis Gap Community Center Chili Cook-Off in Patrick County, Virginia. Winning a $100 prize for first place were Linda Trent and Dude Lee Smith, with second-place honors ($50) going to Dale Puckett and third ($25), Laura and David Marshall. All gave the money back to the center. The Dale Puckett family was awarded for Best Table Look, good for a Cracker Barrel certificate including dinner for two. Winners and others present include, front from left, Cindy Hoback, Trent, Lisa Martin, Dale Isaacs and Wanda Isaacs; back, David Marshall, Smith, Brian Utt, Puckett, Nonnie Brinkley and Andy Brinkley. -

A group of cooks showed off their culinary skills last Sunday during the first-ever Willis Gap Community Center Chili Cook-Off in Patrick County, Virginia. Winning a $100 prize for first place were Linda Trent and Dude Lee Smith, with second-place honors ($50) going to Dale Puckett and third ($25), Laura and David Marshall. All gave the money back to the center. The Dale Puckett family was awarded for Best Table Look, good for a Cracker Barrel certificate including dinner for two. Winners and others present include, front from left, Cindy Hoback, Trent, Lisa Martin, Dale Isaacs and Wanda Isaacs; back, David Marshall, Smith, Brian Utt, Puckett, Nonnie Brinkley and Andy Brinkley.