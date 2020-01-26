Free small biz seminars slated

Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding several free seminars in February designed to benefit entrepreneurs and small business owners including “Using Social Media to Find Your Customers” presented by Nick Hawks.

Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding several free seminars in February designed to benefit entrepreneurs and small business owners including “Using Social Media to Find Your Customers” presented by Nick Hawks. -

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding several free seminars in February designed to benefit entrepreneurs and small business owners. Walk-ins are welcomed, but online registration is encouraged for all seminars.

Using Social Media to Find Your Customers will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 116, The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. Customers are the key to building a successful business, and your online reputation is crucial for finding customers. This fast-paced class teaches you where and how to find your customers. In this class, you will learn how to get a free Online Reputation report. Learn which SEO keywords your competitors are using free.

Participants will briefly compare the past traditional methods of marketing to the more current methods of social media. Students will quickly learn how to find, motivate, and keep consumers coming to your business. Discover the variety of free market research tools that will give you critical information about your industry and customers including Google AdWords, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn, Free Lunch, Twitter Ads, mPact, Pinterest, YouTube, and Survey Monkey. The speaker will be Nick Hawks.

How to Start a Business will be offered on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 116, The Yadkin Center in Yadkinville. Understand the basics of starting a business in this seminar that takes you from idea to opportunity. Learn key strategies for start-up, financing and marketing, as well as important information about legal issues, licensing, zoning, operations and more. Realize the importance of a self-assessment and how to evaluate the feasibility of your business idea. Discover the resources available to help you start and successfully operate your business. Ruben Gonzales will be the presenter.

How to Start a Business with $1,000 or Less will be offered online on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Advance registration is required by visiting www.surry.edu/sbc. Learn that not all new ideas or businesses require investors or loans. Whether you have $1,000 to begin or not, there are a lot of low-cost business ideas that can enable you to accomplish your innovative dreams.

Presenter Brian Hamilton co-founded Sageworks, the country’s first fintech and largest provider of software to U.S. banks. He sold the company to a leading private equity firm in 2018. He is a regular guest on CNBC and Fox and is regularly quoted and writes for all major national media publications. He is also a contributor to Inc. and Entrepreneur magazines. The event is co-sponsored by Guilford Technical Community College and Brian Hamilton Foundation.

The Entrepreneur Equation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Room 121, The Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy. In this seminar, ideas and strategies to effectively use banking, retirement and insurance tools to build, protect and enhance the financial security of businesses, owners and employees will be presented.

Participants will discuss key steps toward achieving personal and business financial goals such as building and developing your business; creating value outside your business; and preserving your business. They will look at common issues facing business owners such as financial pressures, employee retention, tax issues, banking services, business succession and estate planning.

The seminar will address building your business by attracting and retaining key employees with benefits and retirement planning packages such as SEP IRA, Owner-only 401K, Defined Benefit, Simple IRA, Traditional 401K, and custom plans. Participants will review various insurance products that are important to all business owners such as disability and life insurance for business owners and employees; deferred compensation to keep key employees; and life insurance funded retirement plans. Additionally, they will look at ways to create operational, business and personal financial excellence by engaging and leveraging a team of professionals including a certified public accountant, attorney, and financial advisor. The speaker will be Audra Cox.

How to Find Your Customers will be presented in Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 121, The Center for Public Safety in Mount Airy. Market research isn’t just for startups; it’s an important ongoing process for every small business. Developing a focused and effective marketing plan requires up-to-date market analysis. Discover the variety of market research tools that will give you critical information about your industry and customers. Get the data you need to test the feasibility of a new business, find the competition and potential customers interested in your proposed product or service. The speaker will be Ruben Gonzales.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce, and Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring these seminars. To register or to view a complete listing of the upcoming Small Business Center offerings in Surry and Yadkin counties, visit www.surry.edu/sbc. Anyone in need of information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals may contact Mark Harden at hardenm@surry.edu or call 336-386-3685. Follow the Small Business Center on Facebook @surrysbc.