Business owner shares key to growth

Chick-fil-A is a popular place.

There are plenty of statistics to back that up.

According to QSR Magazine, the restaurant chain is the most profitable, per location, in the United States. It is the most visited of all fast food restaurants in 38 of the nation’s 50 states (and it doesn’t even have a store in three of those other 12).

Multiple business publications say the chain will become the third-largest fast food company in the country this year, surpassing Wendy’s, Burger King, and Taco Bell (and trailing only McDonald’s and Starbucks). Some statistics say the chicken sandwich chain has already snagged the third spot.

On the business end, Entrepreneur.com recently said the company receives 20,000 applications a year for people seeking to invest in the company as an individual store operator (yet just 75 to 80 are chosen each year).

Locally, the restaurant’s popularity is measured a little more anecdotally, as evidenced Thursday night during the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting.

“One morning I was pulling up and I hear ‘Good morning, Mr. Randy’,” said Randy Collins, addressing the 300 chamber members and guests in attendance at the dinner. Laughing, Collins went on to say he looked around to see how anyone could see him, could know him, at the drive-thru line at Chick-fil-A.

Then he shook his head. “I thought I am going to Chick-fil-A too often if they know me from the sight of my car in the drive-thru.”

He wasn’t alone.

Kendra Clabo, regional director for Workforce Unlimited, followed Collins to present the annual Citizen of the Year Award, sponsored by her firm. She shared her own Chick-fil-A story.

“I drove up one day to order, then they said ‘Your husband just drove through with your other two children.’”

Her first thought, she told the audience, was that she’s going there too often if they know both her and her husband that well. Her second thought?

“I am not the one eating 30 chicken nuggets,” she said, drawing a laugh from the crowd as she explained they really were for her children.

Those tales highlight exactly the sort of popularity the fast food restaurant maintains in Mount Airy, and set the stage for Chad Tidd, the restaurant’s operator, to address Thursday night’s meeting as keynote speaker.

“My association with Chick-fil-A began when I was 8 years old,” Tidd said. Growing up in Greenville, South Carolina, he found the restaurant at the local mall’s food court — a veritable fantasy land for a young boy who could keep going back to get chicken nugget samples.

“Now, here I am, all these years later, running my own Chick-fil-A.”

Tidd shared some of the restaurant chain’s history and philosophy, how it was started by the late S. Truett Cathy, how the company helped give berth to the mall food court before eventually pursuing free-standing restaurants; and how the firm pioneered the single owner-operator model that has help make the company successful.

He also shared what he considered part of the joy of being in the food industry.

“Meal sharing is one of the best ways, in any culture, to build and maintain friendships,” he said. It is, he explained, an almost universal action that brings people together.

While running a restaurant is fraught with challenges and, at times, frustrations, he said it also allows him to take part in that meal-sharing philosophy, to see it in action.

“I get to witness that many times every day.”

Shifting gears a bit into the business end of what he does, Tidd shared a few ideas with an audience made up largely of business owners, managers, and entrepreneurs.

“You have to focus on growth,” he advised. “I’m a business owner. That is the only word I want to think about. Growth is not optional,” he said, before explaining he meant there are no other options, no back-up plans. Growth is a necessity.

“Growth is not guaranteed.”

To continue to achieve growth, Tidd shared three specific strategies:

• “Personify your business. Treat your business like it is a person.” Be attentive to its needs, support it as you would support a person.

• “Focus. That’s very cliched, but hard to do.” In his case, he said his restaurant’s mission is to sell chicken and serve people. “The world we’re in wants to revert back to chaos, doesn’t it?” he asked the audience before reiterating it’s vital to stay above the chaos, to focus on the mission.

• “Don’t lose our unique purpose inside of our business … the business does not, ultimately, define who we are.” While he is a proponent of putting his all into his business, driven to grow and stay focused, he explained there are times when one has to step away, spend time on one’s self, family and other interests.

Add all of that together, and he believes one can build a successful business, while staying active in family and community.

Personify business, maintain focus

