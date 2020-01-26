Surry County Most Wanted

Jarvis

Jarvis - Noonkester - Harshberger - Haynes - - Fisher - -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Mykinna Lee Jarvis, 19, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods, felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, larceny, shoplifting, trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Myranda Golding Noonkester, 38, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and larceny.

• Juan Lorenzo Espinoza, 18, Hispanic male, He is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for 2 counts larceny.

• Marty Lee Mayes, 45, white male, He is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for 3 counts possess schedule II controlled substance and 2 counts use/possess drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Randy Edwards Harshberger, 48, white male, wanted for felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Matthew Lynn Haynes, 34, white male, wanted for two counts of failure to pay child support.

• Samantha Mae Whitaker Fisher, 38, white female, wanted for two counts of failure to pay child support.

• Johnny Thomas Lee Jr., 46, white male, wanted for failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

Jarvis https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Jarvis.jpg Jarvis Noonkester https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Noonkester.jpeg Noonkester Harshberger https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_RANDY-EDWARDS-HARSHBERGER.jpg Harshberger Haynes https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MATTHEW-LYNN-HAYNES.jpg Haynes Fisher https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_SAMANTHA-WHITAKER-FISHER.jpg Fisher