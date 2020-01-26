Surry County Most Wanted

January 26, 2020
Staff Report
The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

Mykinna Lee Jarvis, 19, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods, felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, larceny, shoplifting, trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Myranda Golding Noonkester, 38, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and larceny.

Juan Lorenzo Espinoza, 18, Hispanic male, He is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for 2 counts larceny.

Marty Lee Mayes, 45, white male, He is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for 3 counts possess schedule II controlled substance and 2 counts use/possess drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

Randy Edwards Harshberger, 48, white male, wanted for felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Lynn Haynes, 34, white male, wanted for two counts of failure to pay child support.

Samantha Mae Whitaker Fisher, 38, white female, wanted for two counts of failure to pay child support.

Johnny Thomas Lee Jr., 46, white male, wanted for failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

Staff Report