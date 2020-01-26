Mount Airy Police Reports

• An encounter with officers at Walmart Wednesday led to a Mount Airy man being arrested on multiple charges, according to city police department reports. Grant Jackson Bowman, 39, of 1746 Raven Rock Road, was found to be the subject of outstanding warrants for charges of breaking and entering and domestic criminal trespassing, which had been filed on Jan. 17 with Amber Rae Beck of Circle Drive as the complainant.

In addition, an order for arrest had been issued for Bowman in October 2018 for failing to appear in court. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 18 District Court appearance.

• Also Wednesday, police learned of a larceny that had occurred at Walmart on Dec. 18, which involved someone removing a “spider” wrap security device in order to steal a CarPlay stereo unit valued at $200.

• A tailgate with a backup camera was discovered stolen Wednesday from a 2015 Toyota Tacoma pickup owned by Andrew Hart Wright while it was at his residence on Mitchell Street. The property is valued at $500.

• An undisclosed sum of money was taken during a break-in at the apartment of Vargas Lisandra Guzman in the 500 block of Worth Street, which was discovered Tuesday.

• Shane Daniel Olson, 26, of 121 Churchill Lane, was served Tuesday with an outstanding criminal summons for a charge of assault and battery after he was encountered by police during a civil disturbance investigation at an unidentified business at 518 N. Renfro St. and the summons came to light.

Joey Keith Caudle of Sheila Street is listed as the complainant in the case that originated on Jan. 12 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Olson is scheduled to be in District Court on Feb. 12.

• The theft of two North Carolina independent dealer license plates owned by Platinum Enterprises of NC LLC was discovered Monday. One had been removed from the back of a vehicle while it was at Lowe’s Home Improvement, while the other was stolen after someone entered a vehicle through a broken window. Serial numbers for the plates, which have a combined value of $72, were listed as D156360 and D156359.