Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• William Dean Nelson, 29, of Hattie Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 12 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on charges of felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 19 court date.

On March 2 he has a court date for a long list of charges:

Felony charges are possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, possession of meth, three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Misdemeanors include possession of stolen goods, maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, three counts of driving while license revoked, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, having a fictitious or altered registration/plate, no car insurance, and failure to apply for a new title.

• Marvin Robert James, 25, of N.C. 66, King, was served an order for arrest Dec. 10 for failure to appear in court the day before on a charge of assault on a female. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 29 court date.

He is scheduled to be in Stokes County court Monday to face charges of possession of marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, and nine driving-related infractions.

On Tuesday in Danbury he faces four more traffic citations.

On Feb. 3 in Dobson he faces two felony counts of violating probation by being out of the county.

On Feb. 6 in Winston-Salem he faces possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

March 4 in Winston-Salem brings six more driving-related charges, including failure to stop for police siren or light. Two more traffic charges come on March 13 in Winston-Salem.

• Ronnie Lee Douglas, 55, of Floyd Mayes Road, Dobson, was served a warrant Dec. 10 charging him with “all other offenses.” He was given a $22,390 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.

• Alfredo Daniel Pacheco, 24, of Crosswinds Court, Mount Airy, was served warrants Dec. 11 for Stokes County charging him with felony larceny, felony “all other offenses” and misdemeanor all other offenses, all dated July 23. He was given a $37,500 secured bond with a court date pending in Danbury.

On Feb. 3 in Danbury he faces felony charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods and interfering with a electronic monitoring device.

• Scott Anthony Murray, 44, of Highland Avenue, Elkin, was served warrants Dec. 11 charging him with felony assault by strangulation for the Elkin Police Department and communicating threats, both dated Dec. 4. He was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a Feb. 24 court date.

• Michael Lee Toney Jr., 37, of Lynnewood Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 11 charging him with failure to pay child support, dated Dec. 4. He was given a $2,188.06 cash bond and a Dec. 18 court date.

• Brian Michael Ridenour, 53, of Seven Oaks Way, Thurmond, was served a criminal summons Dec. 12 charging him with assault and battery, dated Dec. 9. He was given a Jan. 7 court date.

• Christopher Shane Williams, 34, of Jonesville, was served an order for arrest Dec. 12 for failure to appear in Yadkin County court Dec. 10. He also was served a criminal summons charging him with failure to return rental property, dated Dec. 6. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Jan. 9 court date.

On Jan. 29 in Yadkinville he faces a felony charge of habitual misdemeanor assault.

On Jan. 31 in Yadkinville he faces speeding and two counts of driving while license revoked.

On Feb. 24 in Dobson the charges are injury to trees/crops and the failure to return rental property.

On March 10 in Yadkin the charges are felony possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, felony assault by strangulation, assault on a female, assault, two counts of child abuse, four counts of driving while license revoked, and two counts of violating court orders.

• Leslie Michelle Atkins, 40, of Stuart, Virginia, was served an order for arrest Dec. 12 for failure to appear in court Sept. 23. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 7 court date.

On Feb. 4 she faces three traffic citations and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tyler Everette Key, 23, of Bryan Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Dec. 12 charging him with violating a domestic violence protection order, dated Dec. 10. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.

On March 2 the charges are failure to maintain lane control, driving while impaired, no car insurance, no registration and resisting an officer.

On Sept. 5 he was convicted of resisting an officer and given probation and a suspended sentence. Two and a half weeks later he was arrested and charged with damage to property and resisting an officer. He was convicted on these charges on Jan. 9 and again received probation and a suspended sentence.

If convicted of violating a restraining order, the suspended sentences could be activated and require prison time.

• Kevin Winston Jordan, 26, of North Wilkesboro, was served an order for arrest Dec. 13 for failure to appear in court Dec. 3. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 14 court date.

On Feb. 4 he faces charges of felony possession of meth, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and two counts of larceny.

On Feb. 11 the charges are driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

• Carlos Gabriel Lopez Angel, 26, of Fisher Valley Road, Dobson, was served criminal summonses Dec. 13 charging him with driving with no license and with an expired registration, both dated Dec. 11. He was given a March 6 court date.

• Robert Wesley Gibson, 36, of Gwyn Avenue, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Dec. 13 for failure to appear in court Sept. 27. He was given a $1,230 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.

On Feb. 10 he faces charges of exceeding safe speed, reckless driving with wanton disregard, and failure to pay court costs/fines of $730.

On March 5 the charges are driving while license revoked, having a fictitious or altered title/registration/tag, failure to complete community service, and failure to pay court costs/fines of $350.

In 2006 he was convicted of driving while impaired, level 2, in Wilkes County. He had his driver’s license revoked. Then in 2007 he spent eight months in prison after violating his probation.

Between June 2008 and January 2010 he was caught five times for driving while license revoked.

