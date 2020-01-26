Lawsuit blames school for pupil assault

Stokes County Schools had a hearing in the Surry County Judicial Center this week in a case involving sexual assault on a special-needs student. The News

The News Stokes County Schools had a hearing in the Surry County Judicial Center this week in a case involving sexual assault on a special-needs student. -

DOBSON — A disabled student was sexually assaulted by a van driver because of wrongful actions by Stokes County Schools, a lawsuit claims.

The school system responsible for her transportation was negligent and systematically violated school policies, according to a lawsuit that had a hearing last week in Surry/Stokes District 17B Superior Court.

The law firm Kendrick Bryant Nerhood Sanders & Otis filed the lawsuit in November 2018 for the family of a special-needs student who was attending South Stokes High School at the time of the assaults in December 2015.

The victim’s attorney, Kirk Sanders, speaking outside the courtroom, said that the facts in the criminal case are not in dispute. The attacker was arrested, convicted and is currently in prison. The two sides are now seeking a summary judgment from the judge regarding the schools’ guilt without the need for a jury trial.

Superior Court Judge Eric Morgan said he would issue a decision later.

The female student was of legal age in December 2015, but because of developmental issues had the emotional maturity of a first-grader, the lawsuit contends.

Driver Robert Anthony King, 53, pleaded guilty June 6, 2016, on six felony offenses: two counts of a sexual act by a custodian and four counts of a second-degree forcible sexual offense.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety shows that two of these forcible sexual offenses were said to have occurred on Dec. 10, 2015, and the other two on Dec. 18, 2015.

King is housed in Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington. He was admitted June 17, 2016, and has a projected release date of Aug. 1, 2021, which would be a length of five years and six weeks.

The school system contracted with YVEDDI to provide the transport service for special-needs students.

The suit alleges that King took alternate routes leaving South Stokes High, driving on rural roads and making unauthorized stops which permitted him to commit these sexual acts.

“During some of King’s sexual assaults against (the victim), other students … were present on the bus,” the lawsuit states.

While King was convicted of crimes on two dates, a legal brief filed says that King testified in his guilty plea of assaulting the young woman on more than five occasions.

Assigning blame

If the facts in the criminal case are not in dispute, why does the victim’s family believe the school system is legally culpable?

A long list of reasons, the lawsuit contends.

Rather than use school employees, Stokes County Schools hired a private contractor to furnish a van driver.

During the years prior to the 2015-16 school year, Stokes County Schools provided a bus monitor or a transportation safety assistant on the vehicle with the driver, says the suit. This person assisted the victim as well as other special-needs students.

Some of these students not only had intellectual disabilities, but had physical conditions as well that needed to be monitored, the suit states. The victim herself has diabetes and had been transported before from the school to a hospital because of diabetic crisis.

The full bus route took at least 45 minutes, and any one of those students could have had a medical emergency without anyone but the driver present to keep an eye on them, the family contends.

The van had a video surveillance camera on board, but no one was watching the footage when King committed these acts, the suit states.

Before the school district outsourced the transportation, the school bus did have an adult monitor, said Sanders.

The school did not require a second adult on the van, said the lawyer. The school didn’t require YVEDDI to review camera footage. “The school did not even put in the contract that YVEDDI was transporting disabled students,” he said.

If anyone had been monitoring the bus mileage, then King taking side roads off his route to get out of view could have been spotted, the suit alleges.

“This case is about the school contracting away its responsibility for cost-savings reasons,” Sanders said.

Aftermath

When witnesses spoke up about the abuse, neither YVEDDI nor the school system contacted the family to inform the parents what happened, the suit states. The parents say that they only learned of the abuses from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

“During that time without notice, (the victim’s) trauma from the abuses went unknown and unattended,” says the suit.

Prior to the assaults, the victim was talkative, happy, curious and gregarious, states the suit. She enjoyed going to school. She got along with her fellow students.

After the assaults, she acted out in school. She got in fights. She became angry. At home she would slam doors and lock herself in her room. The suit states that her intellectual deficits made it difficult for her to cope with and understand the effects of the sexual assaults.

After the acting out, the school system attempted to terminate educating the victim, says the suit. Students have a right to a free public education. N.C. General Statute 115C-242 says she is owed a duty to be transported to and from school.

It adds that her father, upon learning of the sexual assaults, relapsed into alcoholism and died within nine months of learning of the attacks.

In court this week, Sanders told the judge that school officials typically fill out a form that would indicate whether a disabled student needed a monitor on a bus or van. That form is supposed to have a parent’s signature, but in Stokes County, school officials systematically ignored those forms, he said.

Response

Deborah Stagner, an attorney for the school system, argued there was no way that school officials could have predicted that the student would have been sexually assaulted.

The agency that provided transportation screened all their drivers, including King, conducted criminal background checks and made sure that drivers had the proper licenses, she said. Drivers all were trained on sexual harassment and told that they were not to touch passengers.

Speaking outside the courtroom, Stagner said, “We were able to present our case to the judge, who listened very carefully. We’re at the point of litigation where both sides have offered a lot of material: briefs, references to exhibits, testimony of witnesses, interviews and documents.

“We hope that the judge will make a summary judgment before the trial date (Feb. 24) in the next couple of weeks. If not, then we’ll go to trial.”

Asked if there had been a change of venue motion to move the trial from Danbury, Stagner answered no, this just happened to be in which county the Superior Court judge was presiding this week.

The original lawsuit filed November 2018 named YVEDDI and some others as defendants, but the judge narrowed down the case to a single defendant back in July, the lawyer stated.

“This case is very simple: the school board has the legal authority to enter into contract with an independent contractor for transportation of students for longer distances. In this case the student was assigned to a school that was beyond her normal bus route.

“YVEDDI is a reputable entity that performs the proper backgrounds checks, has rules in place, and trains its drivers to follow those rules. The law would not hold the school board to blame for the criminal conduct of an independent contractor.”

Now the two sides must wait for Judge Morgan to consider the matter.

Neill Caldwell, editor of The Stokes News, as well as the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stokes County Schools had a hearing in the Surry County Judicial Center this week in a case involving sexual assault on a special-needs student. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Courthouse-RGB.jpg Stokes County Schools had a hearing in the Surry County Judicial Center this week in a case involving sexual assault on a special-needs student. The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.