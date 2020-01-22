Pilot Presbyterian Youth help with Souper Bowl

While football fans across the nation take a week off in preparation for the big game, a local church youth group will be getting a head start this Sunday by hosting their own Souper Bowl event.

The youth of First Presbyterian Church of Pilot Mountain will welcome church and community to the manse adjacent to the church on Main Street. Beginning Sunday afternoon at 12:30, youth will be serving a variety of soups, desserts and drinks.

Seating will be available for the donations-only meal with take-out orders also accepted.

The effort is a part of the Souper Bowl of Caring, a national effort which sees youth take the lead in working with churches, schools, businesses and individuals to raise funds to combat hunger in their own communities.

At First Presbyterian, youth take the lead in the annual project, waiting tables and serving as needed throughout the meal. Youth then decide how the funds raised will be donated, with an emphasis on benefiting those in their community who struggle to have food for themselves and their families.

According to project coordinator Jenny Barnes, funds raised during recent efforts have benefited a local food bank.

“The youth look forward to participating in this and being able to serve the congregation and others,” Barnes said.

“They enjoy being a part of helping others who need it,” she continued. “They understand how fortunate they are and they know this will be used locally. They want to share in helping people in their own community who need it.”

“We don’t have a lot of youth,” noted Pastor Travis Milam, “but they enjoy serving and they do a very good job with this. We have a good time with everyone in the church coming together to work with our youth and to enjoy a good meal.”

The Souper Bowl of Caring movement is celebrating its 30th year. The program was launched in 1990 by the youth group of Spring Valley Presbyterian Church in Columbia, South Carolina. Other churches were invited to join in and, using the excitement and energy surrounding the Super Bowl, the effort quickly spread.

Since that time, youth groups across the nation have heard about the program and have joined in. The funds and sometimes food collected by each group is donated to hunger relief charities in their respective communities.

According to the Souper Bowl of Caring organization, nearly 5,000 youth groups took part last year to raise over $9.6 million in dollars and food donations for hunger-relief charities across the nation. More than $150 million has been raised since the program began.