Gov. Roy Cooper visits ‘Mayberry’

People visit Mount Airy from all over the world because of “The Andy Griffith Show,” and on Tuesday afternoon the city welcomed a special guest to town, Gov. Roy Cooper.

North Carolina’s chief executive didn’t come here on any official government business, but for the same reasons as other fans of the TV series starring the local native: to soak up some “Mayberry” atmosphere.

“That show, not only did I grow up watching it, but as an adult I’ve continued watching it,” Cooper, 62, said shortly after arriving with his entourage at the Andy Griffith Museum for a tour of that facility.

“I’m so excited to be here,” added Cooper, whose office had initiated the governor’s first visit to Mount Airy.

Tanya Jones, the executive director of the Surry Arts Council, which operates the museum, said she had received notification that Cooper tentatively planned to come to Mount Airy, on which the fictional Mayberry town in the Griffith show is based.

“An assistant in the governor’s office gave me a call, I guess on Wednesday or Thursday of last week,” Jones related, with that plan finalized on Friday.

Occasion includes

‘Thelma Lou’

“As I understand it, he is a big fan of ‘The Andy Griffith Show’” the Surry Arts Council official had said earlier Tuesday, and wanted to visit the museum honoring the late actor and meet Betty Lynn.

The second part of that wish also was fulfilled as Gov. Cooper entered the museum shortly after 3 p.m. and was greeted in its lobby by Lynn, the actress who played Thelma Lou on the program and moved to Mount Airy 13 years ago.

Cooper and Lynn exchanged warm greetings, which quickly led to them reminiscing about “The Andy Griffith Show” and its lasting popularity after first hitting the airwaves about 60 years ago.

The governor said one trait that makes him such a big fan of the series is not just the fact it is funny and entertaining, but usually seems to leave viewers with some valuable lesson.

“For every problem you have in life, there’s some episode” addressing it, Cooper said.

“It’s so important for children to see that show,” Lynn said in agreement.

And it didn’t take long for the conversation to focus on Barney Fife, the lovable but bumbling Mayberry deputy who was the boyfriend to Lynn’s character.

While speaking with the longtime actress, Cooper displayed a Mayberry-like deputy shirt the governor says he has worn on Halloween.

Lynn presented him with two black-and-white still photographs, one of her and another from the 1963 episode “Barney’s First Car.” The vehicle turns out to be a lemon, with Barney victimized by an auto-theft ring.

The governor joked that this is the kind of case he would have prosecuted in his former job as the state’s attorney general.

Cooper and Lynn also performed a mini-scene from another segment of “The Andy Griffith Show” as an audience of about 25 Mount Airy, county government and surrounding town officials watched appreciatively in the lobby.

It was from a 1962 episode in which Barney tries out for the Mayberry choir despite having a horrible voice.

“I want to ask you if Barney can sing?” Gov. Cooper said to Lynn, paraphrasing the original dialogue from the show.

“Not a lick!” Lynn replied in her Thelma Lou character, drawing laughter from the onlookers.

“That has to be one of my favorite episodes,” said the governor.

‘It’s Just an Honor’

Others present Tuesday afternoon hailed the significance of his visit to “Mayberry.”

“It’s the first time ever to welcome a governor at the Andy Griffith Museum,” Jones said of the facility that was built about 10 years ago.

“For us, it validates the fact that the Mayberry iconic small town and ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ are continuing to be very popular,” the Surry Arts Council executive director said of Cooper’s appearance.

“We certainly believe that it’s a timeless phenomenon, and we are excited that the governor realizes the importance of Mount Airy and Andy Griffith.”

That sentiment was shared by Mayor David Rowe as he awaited Cooper’s arrival.

“It’s just an honor to have the governor visit with us today,” Rowe said. “I hope he will catch the true flavor of the city in a short visit.”

After Cooper arrived and greeted local officials, Rowe presented him with a key to the city, somewhat representative of another episode from the series.

For his part, Cooper handed a special gift to Jones, a framed color photograph showing him riding in the back seat of a convertible being driven by Griffith in eastern North Carolina many years ago.

The governor’s itinerary Tuesday afternoon also was to include visiting some of the downtown businesses with Mayberry themes, including the Floyd’s barber shop.

