Survey seeks to gauge Surry senior needs

Local seniors, families and caregivers are invited to give their views on various topics affecting that age group through a new survey by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging.

“This survey is very important, as it will be helpful in planning to meet the needs of seniors in our county,” explained Carolyn Gentry, manager of the Surry Senior Center in Mount Airy.

Gentry, who is relatively new to that position, was unsure Tuesday if such a survey has ever been undertaken through the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, one of 16 such groups around the state which address various issues. The Piedmont council, based in Kernersville, serves 74 member governments in a 12-county region including Surry County and Mount Airy.

Aging services are among five target areas of the council, whose efforts recently also have included actively working to help Mount Airy land a federal grant to develop a culinary school and other programs on former Spencer’s industrial property.

The aging plan survey, titled “The Future of Aging in the Piedmont Triad,” is asking seniors — and/or their loved ones and caregivers — to weigh in on a number of areas geared around the outlook of seniors in the area in terms of needed resources.

This includes transportation to and from medical and other services; hot meal delivery to older adults who are homebound; programs to help with dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease; assistance in signing up for programs such as Medicare; and help in preventing elder abuse.

It contains about 50 questions in all. In some cases, respondents are asked to rank various services, such as legal assistance, as being “very important,” “somewhat important” or “less important” to them.

With others, seniors can designate how much they know about programs in the community — health screening, for example — ranging from “very much” knowledge to “none.”

The survey does not request one’s name, but does inquire about a person’s county of residence and other demographic information such as living conditions, age range and race/ethnicity.

It also contains space for respondents to list concerns not covered elsewhere.

Gentry acknowledged Tuesday that the survey might take some time to complete, but believes it will pay off with the wide-ranging needs of local seniors being better met.

“I would hope so,” the Surry County Senior Center manager said. “I would hate it if everyone went to the effort of filling out the forms and it didn’t.”

The surveys are available in both digital and written forms.

Hard copies can be picked up at the center on Jones School Road.

“Those who receive Meals on Wheels will be getting a copy of the survey as well,” Gentry said in reference to persons who are homebound.

“We’re supposed to turn them in on Feb. 21,” she added regarding the completed forms.

The survey can be accessed online at www.ptrc.org/2020 and following links for Data and Resources and Online Forms and Surveys, where “The Future of Aging in the Piedmont Triad” survey can be found on a list of others. The hyperlink for it is https://www.ptrc.org/Home/Components/Form/Form/df983dca9fa84698aebde092c3338261/27?npage=2

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

