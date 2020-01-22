Preacher charged with 100+ sex crimes

ELKIN — The minister of an Elkin church is in jail after being charged with more than 100 felony charges for sex offenses.

Rodney Dean Luffman, 58, has a Jan. 29 court appearance in Wilkesboro to face 116 felony counts, according to the court docket.

The charges include 84 counts of taking indent liberties with a child, 18 counts of statutory rape against a child between the ages of 13 and 15, 13 counts of first-degree sexual offense, and one count of sexual offense G.S. 14-27.26.

According to the state General Statutes, G.S. 14-27.26 refers to engaging in a sexual act by force by either threatening to use or displaying a weapon, inflicting serious personal injury upon the victim, or being aided by another person.

Luffman lives on Pleasant Ridge Road on the Wilkes County side of State Road and was arrested by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office Jan. 16. He was placed in the Wilkes County Jail under a $1 million bond.

The Wilkes Journal-Patriot reports that Luffman is charged in connection with three victims (two males and one female) between the ages of 4 and 16 at the time of the incidents. The reports say offenses against two of the victims occurred over a period of years, mostly between 2000 and 2015.

Luffman is identified online as “Pastor Rodney” of Open Arms Outreach Ministries, a non-denominational church on N.C. 268 in West End Elkin that opened in January 2008.

A Facebook page for “Evangelist Rodney Luffman” as of Tuesday afternoon had 2,273 followers.

On that page Luffman states, “My one and only goal in life is sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Biblical Fact, no sugar coating, nothing held back. Believe it all or none at all.”

