Mountain View Gardeners celebrate Chinese New Year

From left are Amanda Fretwell, Marie Simmons, Jenny Cooke, Joy Barlow, Tamra Thomas, Judy Kirkman, and in the foreground Mary Planer and Mary Higgs. Members of the Mountain View Garden Club not pictured include Brenda Edwards, Elaine Harbour, Barbara Oliver, Peggy Rees and Betty Wright.

The Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rat, will get underway on Saturday, so that was the theme of the Mountain View Garden Club’s January meeting, celebrating the occasion.

Co-hosts Judy Kirkman and Amanda Fretwell also displayed traditional Chinese décor including good fortune envelopes and the symbolic new year foods that are known to bring good luck.