North Surry ROTC holds change of command

January 21, 2020 John Peters II Education, News 0
Lt. Col John Bowes hands the guidon to new Corp Commander Cadet Captain Weatherly Reeves, with Guidon Bearer Cadet Leonard Brown behind them. Lt. Col John Bowes hands the guidon to new Corp Commander Cadet Captain Weatherly Reeves, with Guidon Bearer Cadet Leonard Brown behind them. -
Cadet Captain Weatherly Reeves, left, has assumed command of the North Surry High School JROTC for the second semester, assuming command from first semester leader Cadet Lt. Col McCain Griffith. Cadet Captain Weatherly Reeves, left, has assumed command of the North Surry High School JROTC for the second semester, assuming command from first semester leader Cadet Lt. Col McCain Griffith. -
North Surry High School JROTC Instructor Lt. Col John Bowes salutes outgoing Corps Commander Cadet Lt. Col McCain Griffith. North Surry High School JROTC Instructor Lt. Col John Bowes salutes outgoing Corps Commander Cadet Lt. Col McCain Griffith. -

North Surry High School recently held its Air Force JROTC Cadet Change of Command ceremony for the second semester. Chosen to lead the corps was sophomore Weatherly Reeves.

Weatherly has been a member of NC-811 for two years. Throughout her JROTC career she has held the leadership positions of element leader, flight sergeant and flight commander. She has received numerous accolades during her time in these positions. They include Honor Flight Commander Fall 2019, Superior Performance Ribbon, Achievement Ribbon, Outstanding Cadet Ribbon and the Awareness Presentation Team Badge.

“Because of her outstanding leadership, Weatherly was chosen at the end of her freshmen year to attend the Citadel Leadership School,” the local chapter said in a statement. “She graduated from the course with honors.”

“She has the whole package,” said JROTC Instructor Lt. Col John Bowes. “Administrative, managerial, leadership and motivational skills, even as the youngest commander in 10 years. It’s going to be an exciting semester.”

Weatherly is the daughter of Dr. Travis and Leslie Reeves, both of whom were in attendance, as well as other members of her family, to see her receive this honor.

“It’s the most amazing feeling,” she said of her feelings about taking on the new leadership role. “It was a goal I wanted to accomplish my first semester of JROTC. It’s a honor and I am excited to start the semester.”

Relinquishing the title of Cadet Corps Commander was Cadet Lt. Col McCain Griffith. McCain is a junior.

McCain stated, “It was an amazing time and I’m really proud of all my cadets and couldn’t have done it without them.

Throughout McCain’s career in JROTC, he has held numerous leadership roles, including element leader, flight commander, and public affairs officer. He also attended the Citadel Leadership School in 2018 and 2019. He has received the American Veterans JROTC Award, Honor Flight Commander Spring 2019, Superior Performance Ribbon and the Leadership Ribbon. He has earned numerous badges.

“He was not afraid to make decisions. He could be a take-charge cadet. He took advice from his staff and made things happen.” JROTC Instructor FSgt Ken Goetzke said.

McCain is the son of Barron Griffith. McCain would like to attend college at NC State and after college, he plans to join the

United States Air Force Officer Corps.

Lt. Col John Bowes hands the guidon to new Corp Commander Cadet Captain Weatherly Reeves, with Guidon Bearer Cadet Leonard Brown behind them.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_3335_filtered.jpgLt. Col John Bowes hands the guidon to new Corp Commander Cadet Captain Weatherly Reeves, with Guidon Bearer Cadet Leonard Brown behind them.

Cadet Captain Weatherly Reeves, left, has assumed command of the North Surry High School JROTC for the second semester, assuming command from first semester leader Cadet Lt. Col McCain Griffith.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_3334.jpg_filtered.jpgCadet Captain Weatherly Reeves, left, has assumed command of the North Surry High School JROTC for the second semester, assuming command from first semester leader Cadet Lt. Col McCain Griffith.

North Surry High School JROTC Instructor Lt. Col John Bowes salutes outgoing Corps Commander Cadet Lt. Col McCain Griffith.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_3333_filtered.jpgNorth Surry High School JROTC Instructor Lt. Col John Bowes salutes outgoing Corps Commander Cadet Lt. Col McCain Griffith.