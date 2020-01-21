Rescue workers free woman from smashed car

Emergency personnel said it appeared a car traveling from the east down the hill flew out of its lane, across the gap and struck the concrete outside of the opposite bridge. Surry County EMS

Three different agencies worked together to save a woman trapped in a wrecked car in a precarious position Monday morning.

This wasn’t a simple fender-bender in the middle of a flat, wide stretch of pavement. These rescue personnel had to use rappelling gear just to get down to where a crashed car had stopped on the steep slope of a concrete retaining wall.

John Shelton, director of Surry County Emergency Services, said 911 communications received a call at 7:03 a.m. from a dump truck driver who had just witnessed an accident.

The driver said a car traveling west on I-74 had gone airborne and crashed at the intersection of Park Drive.

Shelton said the first vehicle arrived on the scene at 7:11 a.m. The car had left the westbound lane at the bridge over Park Drive (the only exit off the connector between U.S. 601 and U.S. 52).

The car flew over the gap between the two bridges struck against the outside barrier of the eastbound bridge and the concrete retaining wall on the steep bank. The car had slid slightly down the bank and hooked on a lip of the wall.

At any time the car could have slipped off that lip and plunged down the bank to the shoulder of Park Drive.

A male occupant of the car was miraculously walking around with minor injuries when an ambulance arrived on the scene, noted Shelton. Still, he was transported to make sure he wasn’t suffering from injuries that weren’t visible.

A female was trapped inside the vehicle.

“It took quite a while to get her out of the car,” said Shelton.

Shelton said the Mount Airy Rescue Squad was called along with the rescue team of the EMS and the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad.

And there was plenty to do for everyone.

Chains and wenches were attached to the car to keep it from dropping. Rappelling gear was attached to the ones going to the car because the slope was too steep to stand up.

The White Plains Volunteer Fire Department assisted with traffic and fire suppression as the damage car leaked fluids down the slope.

Shelton said the Jaws of Life and cutters were used to free the victim, who had been pinned up under the dash with multiple injuries.

The wreck was reported at 7:03 a.m., and the teams didn’t get her out until 7:56 a.m. because of the dangerous situation, said Shelton.

The car had to be secured very well or it could have dropped down the wall and caused the victim to suffer a second impact at the bottom, noted Darin Manuel, chief of the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad.

That’s why all these guys go through so much training, Manuel said. One mistake and not only could the patient have suffered worse, but the car could have injured several emergency workers, too.

“You have to cut the car away,” he explained of the process. “You don’t take the patient away from the car; you take the car away from the patient.”

Making matters worse was a temperature down in the 20s, which made it difficult for rescuers to keep their hands working.

Shelton said someone went to Northern Regional Hospital and got a load of blankets out of the blanket warmer to put inside the car with the victim to keep her from suffering hypothermia.

He said it was amazing that she stayed conscious the whole time considering her injuries and pain.

Shelton did not disclose the names of the patients, but said they were local residents. The female was freed and then transferred in critical but stable condition to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

By Jeff Linville

