‘Get back on course,’ speaker urges

“Staying the Course” was the theme of Monday’s 30th-annual Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon in Mount Airy — but the keynote speaker for the occasion focused on how that idea largely has fallen by the wayside.

“We’ve gone backward, ladies and gentlemen,” the Rev. Dr. Steve Stowe told the gathering during an address honoring the progress begun by King while also reminding of the need to renew that commitment.

“We’ve got to get back on course.”

Stowe, the pastor of Messiah Missionary Baptist Church in Pinnacle, was speaking to an MLK audience in L.H. Jones Auditorium which was both attentive and large.

“It’s the best turnout we’ve had in years for Martin Luther King Day,” said Marie Nicholson, first vice president of the Surry County NAACP, which sponsored the event attended by about 170 people who came out on a chilly day.

Stowe, the main speaker, acknowledged the accomplishments of Dr. King, who devoted his life to the cause of freedom and human dignity for all mankind in leading the Civil Rights Movement until his death in 1968.

The walls of segregation were toppled in the 1960s and much progress has been made on racial equality in the decades since, said Stowe, who charged that some seem to have forgotten about the need to push ahead.

“When traveling through the air, you must plot a course and know where you are at all times to get where you’re going,” added the speaker, relying on his experiences as a private pilot.

During his lifetime, Dr. King certainly provided a course of action to guide those fighting for civil rights, according to Stowe. And his death from an assassin’s bullet provided a sense of resolve to carry on that mission.

Yet in various ways, the gains fueled by the late civil rights pioneer have been reversed, Stowe believes.

“We’re still struggling with racism because of the color of our skin,” said the speaker, whose remarks drew applause from the audience at times Monday. “The undercurrent of racism is still flowing.”

The Pinnacle reverend said this is evident in neighborhoods, schools, cities and counties — “and yes, in our churches.”

And one needn’t look far to see why things are this way, Stowe says.

“We have sat back in our rocking chairs,” he argued, expecting educational institutions, politicians, law enforcement, the religious community and others to effect change. While people have sought to hold government accountable, they should be holding themselves accountable.

In making that point, Stowe referred to the phrase “we the people” in the preamble of the U.S. Constitution.

It states in full: “We the people, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution.”

“Who are the people?” Stowe asked. “We are.”

At times, folks just sit back and don’t do anything about injustices or inequality “when they need to take action,” Stowe commented.

The MLK Day speaker said everyone can, and should, play a role in safeguarding freedom and justice by coming together as communities and a nation to implement change.

“No matter who we are, we must stand on integrity,” he said. “We all can make a difference.”

Stowe agreed that leading the way in this regard, being a thought-provoker, “is going to hurt.” Yet some pain now will provide benefits for generations to come, he observed.

The keynote speaker said one only has to look back at the racial atrocities of the past to be motivated for the future.

“We need to remember our history, because when we know our history, we try not to repeat history.”

Stowe referred to efforts to remove statues of Confederate generals and other figures, which he opposes.

He certainly dislikes what went on in their era. “But we need to find a way to remind us not to go back to that era,” he said in highlighting the necessity of reflecting on such history in order to appreciate how far African-Americans have come.

“It’s humbling to know we still have a long way to go,” said Stowe, who received a standing ovation at the end of his address.

